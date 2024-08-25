Grass and legume breeding programmes continue to deliver for the ruminant sectors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Scientists at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will be centrally involved in a €2.1M All-Ireland grass development programme, entitled: BIOS4Grass, writes Richard Halleron.

The aim of the project is to identify traits in perennial ryegrass associated with improved nitrogen use efficiency. The other partners in the initiative are: University College Dublin, Munster Technological University and Teagasc.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) are jointly funding BIOS4Grass.

It will also test and evaluate three classes of bio-based products that could replace/reduce chemical fertilizers and pesticides in perennial ryegrass and multispecies swards.

Dairy cows grazing. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

A specific objective of AFBI’s research on the project is to identify ryegrass with combined improvements for root and shoot traits known to be linked to nutrient use efficiency, resilience to climate change and productivity.

Advanced genomic and 3D root imaging techniques will be applied to identify associations between variant root:shoot characteristics in ryegrass and identify candidate varieties to take forward for use on farm.

Dr Gillian Young, leader of AFBI’s forage grass breeding research programme commented: “As grassland scientists, we need to focus on supporting farmers to grow the grass they need to feed their livestock and maintain food security, but also reduce their reliance on expensive, greenhouse-gas releasing nitrogen fertilizers.

“The development and introduction of grass varieties with new improved traits will be an important part of a strategic grassland toolbox that, taken together with other measures, can help us achieve this aim.”

Beef cattle at grass

AFBI geneticist Adam Gauley brings a new focus to the work in AFBI’s grass breeding research programme.

He confirms that the use of molecular techniques will help identify genomic variations, known as SNPs, that confer to root traits.

In turn, this will enable the identification of germplasm that will cope better with increasingly difficult growing conditions: drought and water logging.

AFBI’s forage grass breeding programme is centred at Loughgall in Co. Armagh. This work has led to the development of many new grass varieties with 21 of these currently included on the Recommended Grass and Clover Lists for England and Wales.

Nine AFBI grass varieties are also featured within the current Irish recommended list.

AFBI Crossnacreevy in Co Down tests varieties across a range of herbage species in order to determine their agronomic performance.

It is envisaged that BIOS4Grass can add to the value of perennial ryegrass varieties, promoting positive environmental impact while also maintaining productive ruminant systems.

Building on 60 plus years of history

The current AFBI grass breeding programmes are building on development work with a heritage stretching back over 60 years.

But the core objective remains the same: breeding new grass varieties that are particularly well adapted to environmental conditions in the UK and Ireland.

The primary aims of the AFBI programme include selection for improved yield, persistence, resistance to diseases and nutritional quality.

Increasing effort is being directed at breeding varieties for use in Continental Europe, the United States and New Zealand.

The current portfolio of over 30 varieties is marketed by the Dutch company, Barenbrug, under an exclusive commercial partnership arrangement which has been in place since 1991.

This commercial linkage provides a royalty stream to AFBI and also links the institute to a global network of research organisations/trial facilities.

- Grasses for low input and organic production

- Variety testing facilities in England and Scotland

- Employing new technologies including NIRS and digital imaging

- Close liaison with the agricultural industry through commercial partnership.

The original objective for the grass breeding programme, inherited by AFBI, was to produce locally adapted, high yielding and disease-resistant grasses which would help to improve livestock output from local farms and also to supply the seed industry with replacements for the old Irish (ecotype) varieties.

It was recognised that while there were numerous options for helping farmers improve their grassland output, the provision of locally bred grasses was one of the most cost-effective ways of achieving this.

During the 60 plus year period since this project was set up, there has been considerable change in the management of local grassland farms and the agricultural and environmental policies underpinning these changes.

Examples of change are the move from hay to silage, the introduction of rotational grazing, improved soil fertility through the use of fertilisers and slurry and a greater awareness of nutritional quality.

Through close links with local farmers, the seed industry, liaison with the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) and Teagasc grassland technologists, the objectives of the breeding programme are routinely discussed and reviewed so as to meet the needs of the industry.

A major strength of the programme is its close integration within the world leading Barenbrug breeding group, which gives access to new crossing material which has many favourable attributes such as winter hardiness and disease resistance.

Meanwhile, it’s a case of success building on success.

Farmers continue to benefit directly from the availability of new and improved grass varieties.

Producing beef, lamb and milk products from grazed grass and silages will remain the true competitive advantage that farmers across the island of Ireland can avail of when it comes to securing a truly sustainable future for their businesses.

The recent launch of the Irish Grass Fed beef initiative is a case in point. Significantly, this new programme – driven by both Bord Bia and the Livestock & Meat Commission – will reflect the premium returns that can be secured on the back of beef production systems within which cattle are grazed for most of the spring, summer and autumn period.

A Germinal perspective

Grass breeding programmes and the associated trial work continue to deliver for dairy cattle and sheep farmers, according to Germinal technical director, Dr Mary Evoy.

She explained: “Farmers want to optimise output while, at the same time, achieving this objective on a sustainable basis.”

Modern grass breeding programmes are meeting these requirements in a very effective manner.

McEvoy identified two fundamental traits associated with current grass:clover breeding development work, which reflect this reality: nitrogen utilisation efficiency and subsequent protein utilisation efficiency levels recorded by animals.

She commented: “Both these attributes of modern grass varieties are delivering improved efficiencies at farm level. In turn this is helping to improve the sustainability of farm businesses in every sense.”

Other traits of modern forage varieties that are delivering significant benefits at farm level include: enhanced dry matter yields and improved persistency.

Improved growth rates in the early spring and autumn are other characteristics of modern grass varieties

Mary McEvoy again: “Relative to what would have been the case 40 years ago, modern grass varieties contain much higher levels of soluble sugars.

“This additional energy is allowing ruminant animal make better use of the protein in these forages, thereby reducing the levels of nitrogen excreted in urine.”

Making best use of legumes and cover crops

Utilising legumes and growing cover crops was a key focus of a recent Germinal Ireland technical briefing.

The event identified ways in which climate-smart agriculture can help grassland farmers can lower inputs while continuing to drive production and improve soil health.

“Pasture utilised continues to be a key driver of profit per hectare. It is important we don’t start to see system drift. Grass and clover management will become increasingly important,” confirmed Mary McEvoy.

She added: “Healthy soils will underpin the profitability of our systems. We need to maintain productive agricultural systems to ensure we can feed the world.”

Approximately, 90% of land in Ireland is in grass which provides huge scope to sequester carbon at a national level.

The role of Red Clover

Dr Nicky Byrne, from Teagasc Grange, confirmed that red clover could play a key role in helping to lower nitrogen use while maintaining or even increasing sward and animal performance.

Since 2019, the management team at Teagasc Grange has reduced chemical nitrogen (N) from 250kg/ha/year to 120kg by incorporating white and red clover into grassland.

Byrne explained that red clover could biologically fix up to 300kg of N/ha. But swards needed careful management to achieve good yields and persistency.

He encouraged farmers to select varieties for good persistency after year three and sow red clover alongside good quality perennial ryegrasses and white clover to bridge the gap when red clover diminishes in the sward.

New developments in plant breeding

Dr David Lloyd, Head of Plant Breeding at Germinal Horizon - which is part of Aberystwyth University in Wales - explained how Germinal is developing improved varieties of red clover to improve persistency. One of these is RedRunner: it has a stoloniferous growth habit like white clover.

Lloyd referred to this specific trait as being “revolutionary in grassland agriculture”.

He added: “Not only does it have improved grazing tolerance, but it also reduces ammonia losses.

“When leaves are damaged during grazing or when clover is ensiled it produces compounds that bind to proteins making them less vulnerable to degradation by fermentative processes.

"Therefore it reduces the loss of nitrogen as ammonia and increases protein available for use by the animal.”

RedRunner is one of the varieties being developed as part of the Nitrogen Utilisation Efficiency-Legume (NUE-Leg) project which has recently secured €4million in grant supports from the UK Dept. of Environment and Rural Affairs for its next on-farm trial phase.

Project NUE-Leg seeks to combine newly developed legume varieties with selected soil microbes and bespoke plant nutrition programmes to achieve a three-fold increase in fixing atmospheric nitrogen, to thereby eliminate dependence on fertiliser nitrogen.

Cover crops

Soil scientist Neil Fuller, from the Atlas Sustainable Soils Programme, talked about the role of cover crops in retaining nutrients, like nitrogen, while also building a ‘brand new proposition’ for agriculture in helping to mitigate climate change.

He said: “The only piece of the puzzle that can get involved with carbon removals is farmers because they have land and that’s a unique proposition. The whole thing pivots around soil sequestration.”

Trials have confirmed that growing multi-species cover crops for 90 days after barley harvest retained 120kg of N and 32kg of phosphorus, three years of data showed.

Fuller continued: “If it’s green, it’s growing, it’s multispecies, it’s really climate-friendly and farmers are taking the first steps towards climate-smart farming.

Germinal Area Sales Manager, Diarmuid Murphy said: “Germinal is driving change through innovative forage breeding.

"We believe there’s a positive future for those in farming, particularly those with a low-cost base.”