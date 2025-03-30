Grassland Club rewards farmers for excellence in grazing management and silage making

The event was well attended and farmers across a wide area attended.

The Club Chairman, Alan Burleigh, welcomed everyone and especially the guest speaker, Mr. David Brown, immediate past President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Also attending was Miss Olwen Gormley, representing the Vaughan Trust which has continued its sponsorship of Club competitions and Mr. David Linton, Commercial Manager with Barenbrug which has a long association with Fermanagh Grassland Club, as a sponsor.

Following a carvery dinner, David Brown addressed the members. He is a long-standing member of the Club having served as Chairman in 2000 and also as a Committee member. He was awarded the Houston Trophy

in 2018 and runs a suckler to beef farm near Florencecourt where he has hosted many farm walks. A vote of thanks was proposed by Andrew Little.

The winners of the Grazing Competition, sponsored by the Vaughan Trust were announced. This competition was judged by Alan Warnock and Philip Clarke.

Philip announced the winners as follows:

Dairying Section - 1 (Stevenson Cup), Edward Treanor; 2, Matthew Clements; 3, Colin Foster.

Non-dairying Section – 1 (Todd Cup), Neil Brown; 2, Roy Mayers; 3, Robert McCrea.

Overall winner of Grazing Competitions – Edward Treanor who received a Club Plaque.

The silage competition has been sponsored for the 19th consecutive year by Barenbrug UK and David Linton judged the entries along with William Egerton.

David announced the results as follow:

Non-dairying Section – 1 (Hermon Cup), Aidan Gilleece; 2, Gordon Elliott; 3, Roy Mayers.

Dairying Section – 1 (Tisdall Cup), Robin West; 2, Trevor Dunn; 3, Philip Clarke.

The first prizewinners also receive a Vaughan Trust Study Tour Award or a training award to the value of £500.

It was also announced how the overall winner of last year’s Vaughan Trust Grazing Competition, Philip Clarke, had won the Northern Ireland heat of the British Grassland Society’s Farmer of the Year competition and represented NI at the overall awards in Scotland where he and his son, David were named runners-up. He was presented with the cup at the Club dinner by Chairman, Alan Burleigh.

The last presentation of the evening was for the Houston Trophy, to a member who has made “a significant contribution to agriculture through their activities.”

The Chairman said the recipient, was a farmer but also busy off the farm and had brought the farming news to the people of Fermanagh and further afield for over 40 years.

The recipient was Brian Donaldson, former Deputy Editor of the Impartial Reporter newspaper and continues to be a farming correspondent. He has served as Chairman of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland and promoted the farming community in the media as well as supporting shows and agricultural societies while his dedication and commitment of the Club has been exceptional.

Brian was unable to be present but thanked the Club for his award through a pre-recorded video message.

Vaughan Trust Grazing Competition

Dairying – 1 (Stevenson Cup), Edward Treanor; 2, Matthew Clements; 3, Colin Foster.

Non-Dairying – 1 (Todd Cup), Neil Brown; 2, Roy Mayers; 3, Robert McCrea.

Overall Winner - Edward Treanor

Barenbrug UK Ltd Silage Competition

Non-dairy – 1(Hermon Cup), Aidan Gilleece; 2, Gordon Elliott; 3, Roy Mayers.

Dairy – 1 (Tisdall Cup), Robin West; 2, Trevor Dunn; 3, Philip Clarke.

BGS NI Cup - Awarded to: Philip Clarke

Houston Trophy - Awarded to: Brian Donaldson

1 . Brian Donaldson (centre) winner of the Houston Trophy at Fermanagh Grassland Club, receiving his award from Alan Burleigh, club chairman and William Johnston, secretary. Brian Donaldson (centre) winner of the Houston Trophy at Fermanagh Grassland Club, receiving his award from Alan Burleigh, club chairman and William Johnston, secretary. Photo: Raymond Humphreys Photo Sales

2 . Prizewinners in the Fermanagh Grassland Club's 2024 Vaughan Trust Grazing Competition. They are (front, from left) Edward Treanor, winner of the Stevenson Cup and the Fermanagh Grassland Club Plaque as overall winner; Olwen Gormley, Vaughan Trust, who presented the prizes; Neil Brown, winner of the Todd Cup (back row) Matthew Clements, Colin Foster, Roy Mayers and Robert McCrea. Prizewinners in the Fermanagh Grassland Club's 2024 Vaughan Trust Grazing Competition. They are (front, from left) Edward Treanor, winner of the Stevenson Cup and the Fermanagh Grassland Club Plaque as overall winner; Olwen Gormley, Vaughan Trust, who presented the prizes; Neil Brown, winner of the Todd Cup (back row) Matthew Clements, Colin Foster, Roy Mayers and Robert McCrea. Photo: Raymond Humphreys Photo Sales

3 . Brian Donaldson (right) winner of the Houston Trophy at Fermanagh Grassland Club, receiving his award from Alan Burleigh, club chairman. Brian Donaldson (right) winner of the Houston Trophy at Fermanagh Grassland Club, receiving his award from Alan Burleigh, club chairman. Photo: Raymond Humphreys Photo Sales

4 . Prizewinners in the Fermanagh Grassland Club's 2024 Barenbrug UK Ltd Silage Competition (front, from left) Robin West, winner of the Tisdall Cup; David Linton, Barenbrug, who presented the prizes; Aidan Gilleece, winner of the Hermon Cup (back row) John Dunn, who accepted the prize on behalf of Trevor Dunn; Philip Clarke; Gordon Elliott and Roy Mayers. Prizewinners in the Fermanagh Grassland Club's 2024 Barenbrug UK Ltd Silage Competition (front, from left) Robin West, winner of the Tisdall Cup; David Linton, Barenbrug, who presented the prizes; Aidan Gilleece, winner of the Hermon Cup (back row) John Dunn, who accepted the prize on behalf of Trevor Dunn; Philip Clarke; Gordon Elliott and Roy Mayers. Photo: Raymond Humphreys Photo Sales