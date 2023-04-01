Grassland micronutrient levels are at an all-time low

“The fact is that grassland areas have had extremely high levels of trace minerals and vitamins washed out of them on the back of the heavy rain that has been such a feature of the weather for the entire months of March,” confirmed Paul Elwood from HVS Animal Health.

“In addition, these animals were on silage diets for all of last winter, many of which contained extremely low levels of micronutrients.”

According to Paul, young stock and beef cattle going to grass this spring will benefit require additional trace elements and minerals in order to maximise daily growth rates throughout the grazing season.

Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health.

He continued:“Drenching stock with Liquid Gold Cattle immediately prior to turnout is the most effective way of achieving this objective.”

According to Paul, drenching stock with Liquid Gold Cattle prior to turnout will deliver an extra 9.9kg of liveweight over a 54 day period.

He added:“This figure rises to 20.4kg over 104 days.

"These figures have been verified courtesy of repeated trial work, carried out here in Northern Ireland.

“The cost of securing these enhanced growth rates works out at £3.20/head.

"This is based on a Liquid Gold cattle drench rate of 60ml per animal.”

So how does this compare with feeding additional meal to cattle at grass this year?

Paul Elwood again: “The price of a good quality cattle grower ration is currently in the region of £385/t. So for the price of approximately 8kg of meal, farmers can secure a more significant growth rate bonus by investing in Liquid Gold Cattle.”

Grazed grass is the cheapest feed to offer cattle.

However, it is not the total nutritional package.

Many swards can be deficient in a range of trace minerals and vitamins.

For trace elements to be available to stock, they must be of high quality and in a chelated form.

Paul Elwood confirming a strong demand for the Liquid Gold range at the present time.

He commented:“Liquid Gold Cattle is the only product of its kind in which essential trace elements, including iron, copper, zinc and manganese, are included solely in their chelated form.

“It also contains nucleotides, which act to increase red blood cell numbers, a key factor in determining animals’ ability to grow.

“The reality is that cattle can only perform to the level of the greatest deficiency or imbalance in their diet.

“All forage based diets contain imbalances and consequently most stock seldom exceed 75% of their genetic potential in terms of growth, fertility, development of immunity.”

Paul concluded:“Liquid Gold Cattle acts to ensure that young stock at grass are not restricted in terms of meeting their full growth potential.”

For further information, telephone 07831 257319.