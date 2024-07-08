Gray’s at Bushmills opens on the site of The Smugglers Inn following extensive refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Black Rock Hotels, the owner of Leighinmohr House in Ballymena, has officially announced the opening of Gray’s at Bushmills, a new 17-bed boutique hotel on the Antrim coast, with the support of Ulster Bank.

As preparations get underway for The Open, which returns to Royal Portrush next year, the hospitality group, owned by entrepreneur Adrian Fullan, recently completed a major refurbishment programme on the site which was formerly home to The Smugglers Inn.

One of the first major decisions was a rebranding of the business to Gray’s at Bushmills, which Adrian says is in tribute to his late grandmother, Ellen Gray, who treasured the North Coast.

Offering a perfect blend of elegance, luxury and relaxation, Gray’s at Bushmills offers 17 individually-styled rooms – including double, triple and family rooms – each boasting their own unique personality to relax and unwind.

Its warm and welcoming brasserie, led by executive head chef Simon Turner, promises the best of locally-sourced produce that blends flavour, texture and presentation with the finest Irish hospitality.

Set atop a picturesque hillcrest that overlooks the scenic Causeway Coast, Gray’s at Bushmills also offers intimate, all-inclusive wedding packages that ensures exclusivity for newly-weds on their big day between March and October.

The business currently employs almost 40 people, which will continue to grow as it expands its hospitality offering.

Ulster Bank senior relationship manager, Davina Kerr, said: “We’re very pleased to help Adrian acquire this long-established business. Tourism is vitally important to the local economy in Northern Ireland and Adrian’s vision, along with his proven expertise in the hospitality industry, will no doubt make a significant contribution to the tourism offering in the area for domestic and international visitors alike.”

Adrian added: “I am delighted to begin this new venture with the support of Davina and the team at Ulster Bank. The bank recognised the value of what we’re proposing for the business and how our plans can be real economic drivers for the area.

“This is a significant new chapter for Black Rock Hotels as we expand our footprint and we’re looking forward to unlocking the full potential of the newly rebranded Gray’s at Bushmills.”

Gray’s at Bushmills is located only a short journey from UNESCO World Heritage site the Giant’s Causeway, the world-famous Old Bushmills Whiskey Distillery, and several prominent golf courses.