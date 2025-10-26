Great Bonanza Suffolk females set for Ballymena sale

One of the most anticipated sales of Suffolk females is set to take place at Ballymena Mart on Saturday, 1st November, 1pm.

The Great Bonanza Female Sale will be ran as an export event. Over 100 head have been selected from leading flocks to produce a mouth-watering catalogue sure to get the attention of both new and existing breeders.

Consignors include:

Oakbridge, Craigdoo, Bessiebell, Donbraid, Leitrim, Mullaghboy, Islandmoyle, Fourscore, Cairnview, Blackstown, Castlewood and Ballygroogan.

Catalogues are in the final stages of preparation, but rest assured there is plenty on offer to get your attention!

Highlights include:

- Islandmoyle Flock achieved top price Suffolk Male sold this year 42K a Burness Gladiator son. Islandmoyle and the Craigdoo flock offer gladiator daughters, in lamb to the 24K Limestone.

- Bessiebell flock who achieved top price last year of 10.5K have a strong pen of 18 gimmers for this years sale consisting off full sisters to last years 10K. Along side the Donbraid flock they offer Fosters six pack daughters who bred lambs to 15K this year. Donbraid sold gimmers in 2023 and went on to breed Novice Champion sold for 7K this year at Blessington

- Castlewood offers full sisters to last years Ballymena Champion and full sisters to Balmoral Reserve Overall Champion

- Fourscore and Ballygroogan offer their gimmers in lamb to Benedyglen Masterpiece (NI sire of the Year)

- Oakbridge offers gimmers of the same ewe as 16K Lanark 2023 in lamb to 33K a Kings Man

- Leitrim offers his consignment in lamb to National Male Champion 2024 15K Bently.

- Mullaghboy offers Gimmers of the Pyeston Phoenix male Champion Royal Highland show 2024

- Cairnview offers Landale Lugs gimmers who fathered last year’s 10.5K and of the same ewe as last year’s 7.5K gimmer

- Blackstown offers 14 females, some of which go back to the same line as the 13K gimmer.

To get your hands on a copy of the sales catalogue contact Ian Donald 07709135847 or Jack Smyth 07858857737. Everyone is welcome at Ballymena Mart on sale day with the auction kicking off at 1pm. Online bidding is also via marteye.