The R.A Noble online machinery sale managed to achieve a gross sale figure of £28,980 for a1999 New Holland 110-90.

A spokesperson for the Clogher based firm said: “This is a great outcome. We could not have got there without the help of all our valued customers throughout Ireland and the UK.

"This nice original 1980 MF 240 achieved a gross sale price of £9615 which is a great result and demonstrates the constant demand for quality lots.

"This tidy 11000 hrs 2007 John Deere 5820 c/w Trima +3.0p Front Loader came in from a Moneymore retirement entry. It sold for a gross figure of £17,800 it was a great example, and we hope it does well with new customer.

“A nice old EX120 Hitachi Digger sold at the sale at a gross figure just under £11,000, happy seller but a very useful workhorse for new customer complete with three buckets. Good demand for all sizes of diggers with 100% clearance on all diggers entered this year. We have facilities to collect diggers if you have one for sale and need it collected contact the office.

“All the lots below sold above reserve with particular demand for plant trailers ranging from £2,450 to £4,350 and complete clearance of all kit frame sheds entered ranging from £2,500 to £3,100 with more 47 x 30 x 12 kit frames already booked for November sale.

“Our last sale of the year is Saturday, 30th November we already have lots of people wanting to be reminded in two weeks before our next advert deadline. But if you have a collection or just individual items that you want a free appraisal on, feel free to call the office 028 85548242 or Stephen’s mobile – 07762427557, or you can send Stephen a message and he will get back to you.”