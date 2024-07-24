The Association has played an important role in helping to keep past students abreast of current technical developments and news about CAFRE.

In June, the Greenmount Association were delighted to host both a 40 and 60-year reunion for students of 1984 and 1964 respectively. The former students had an opportunity to tour the College facilities and grounds, and witness the major changes and improvements that have taken place since.

James O’Boyle, Head of Campus Redevelopment and Alan Galbraith, Head of College Support Service, welcomed the former students. They were provided with an overview of the changes to the campus over the years, as well as the roadmap for the planned campus redevelopment, sparking plenty of interest amongst the attendees.

The former students then went on a nostalgic tour of the campus, including the student residential accommodation. Mark Huey, Horticulture adviser, then provided a tour of the Horticulture Centre, including the Protected Crops Unit, Hardy Ornamental Nursery Stock Unit and the Biosecurity Unit for ornamental and edible crops. These production resources are used both for teaching and for technology development projects within CAFRE.

This was followed by a tour of the Machinery and Buildings Centre by Land-based Engineering Lecturer, Peter Verhoeven. The former students were provided a tour of the workshops, which hosts all of the mechanisation and building instruction at CAFRE.

The tours concluded with Michael Graham, CAFRE Farm Manager, showcasing the state-of-the art Dairy Centre for 180 cows with a 32 point parlour, incorporating the newest innovations in comfort housing and cow handling, waste management and parlour systems. Michael also gave a tour of the recently built Calf House.

If you are a past Greenmount student and would like to join the Greenmount Association, please contact Patrick Fee: [email protected]

1 . Photo (3).jpg Greenmount Campus students who finished in 1984 along with former staff members and current staff members.Photo: freelance Photo Sales