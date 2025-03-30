Group focus: Update from South Antrim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Since our last update, South Antrim Group has had a busy winter period, and we are now looking forward to the longer spring evenings and, hopefully, more of the dry weather we’ve enjoyed over the past few weeks!

​November 12th – We kicked off with an excellent breakfast meeting at ‘The Shed’ in Maghaberry. It was fantastic to see new faces in attendance, and we were treated to a fascinating talk by Adrian Morrow of Glenarm Estates on the history and development of the Estate over the last 100 years.

Carol and the team prepared a delicious breakfast that was enjoyed by all.

Annual Trip to Kingspan Stadium – Our annual trip to Kingspan Stadium saw Ulster face Leinster in a thrilling match. With over 25 members in attendance, it was a great night to unwind and enjoy the craic. Unfortunately, Ulster lost out 27-20, but we’ll be back next time!

Group Chairman, Jonny Tuft. Adrian Morrow, Glenarm Estates, and Ryan McDowell, South Antrim Group Manager enjoy the breakfast meeting held in “The Shed” in February 2025.

Annual Quiz - December 2nd – Our Annual Quiz at the Ballymac Hotel was a big hit. The competition was fierce, raffle prizes were abundant, and we raised £336.50 for Life Beyond. Thanks to everyone who took part!

Winter Programme Finale – Our final meeting of the 2024/25 winter programme took place at St. Jude’s Hall in Muckamore. The Antrim Neighbourhood Policing Team delivered a valuable presentation on rural crime, followed by a lively Q&A session. We also welcomed new UFU Membership Director, Lucy Mitchell, who introduced herself to the group. The meeting concluded with an insightful presentation by senior policy officer, Aileen Lawson, on ammonia, nitrates, and planning, which sparked plenty of questions from the floor.

Looking Ahead – This summer, the group is planning a day trip. More details will follow, so please stay in touch with your group managers. A big thank you to all our members who continue to support our events throughout the year. Your participation is what makes these gatherings so enjoyable and successful!