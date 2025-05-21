Group of Five honours award to Beef Shorthorns and Limousins

Opening the competition were the native breeds. Judge Tara O’Brien took time to assess each team before selecting the Beef Shorthorn team as champions, with the Aberdeen Angus team awarded reserve.

Speaking about the winning and reserve teams, O’Brien said: “This was a great class, a lot of competition. The Shorthorns won it for me as they were a very balanced team of 5, lovely set up with a strong bull leading the team. The Angus were a terrific display of the breed, and one breeder bred the entire team of working animals. If there was a third place the Dexters would have taken it, they really caught my eye from the moment they walked into the ring.”

Following the conclusion of the native category, the continental teams of five entered the cattle lawns.

Once again, it was over to judge Tara O’Brien to decide the 2025 rosette winners. After careful consideration, she awarded the championship title to the Limousin team, with the Charolais team taking the reserve honours.

Tara O’Brien commented: “Wow, the Limousin team was just outstanding. When I was standing behind them they were incredibly uniform from the top down, just pure quality through the whole team. The standout for me was the superb working cow with her calf in foot as well as the junior heifer. They were just great animals. Charolais were another super team, so even and balanced and with a strong senior bull to lead the way. Lovely to see the team balanced with a first calving heifer as the working unit. All breeds in the class were a credit showing so many true characteristics of their breeds.”

LMC Chief Executive Colin Smith awarded the champion and reserve rosettes in both categories.

Speaking after the presentations, he said: “On behalf of LMC, I would like to congratulate all the winners of this year’s Beef Group of Five Championship. The standard across both classes was exceptionally high, and the judge faced a real challenge in selecting the final rankings. The quality of livestock on display reflects the effort and dedication shown by all exhibitors throughout the year.

“LMC was proud to sponsor this competition again this year and we would like to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for hosting the Balmoral Show, to Tara O’Brien for sharing her time and expertise as judge, and to the exhibitors, whose passion and commitment are what make the Balmoral Show truly special each year.”

1 . DSC03479.jpg L – R Colin Smith, Tara O’Brien, Judge from Lifford, David Connolly, Ballynahinch, John McKeagney, Swatragh, Robert McWilliams, Mark McGovern, Leitrim, Eoin McGivern, Leitrim and Amy Wilson, Newry Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . DSC03361.jpg L – R Leanne Green (owner), David Rea, Moses Irwin, Ian Rea, Mervyn Robinson, David Doherty, Tara O’Brien, Judge from Lifford. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . DSC03404.jpg L – R Colin Smith, Tara O’Brien, Judge from Lifford, Lucy Rodgers, Niall Edwards, Jonathan Beggs, Alan Jackson, James Beggs, James Porter and Rachel Beggs. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . DSC03448.jpg L – R Colin Smith, Tara O’Brien, Judge from Lifford, Kieran McCrory, Six Mile Cross, Serena Murphy, Newry, Ethan Green, Lisburn, Shaun Killen, Crossgar, Connor and Ryan Mulholland from Aghalee Photo: freelance Photo Sales