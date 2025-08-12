Grouse season opens in Perthshire as estate’s conservation work recognised

On the Glorious Twelfth, the first shooting party of the season took to the heather-clad hills of West Glenalmond Estate, near Crieff, where gamekeepers and land managers work year-round to protect and enhance habitats for a diverse range of birds and mammals — many of which face increasing threats from predation and habitat loss in other parts of Scotland and the UK.

West Glenalmond is a diverse, mixed-use estate where agriculture, river management, deer management, grouse shooting, forestry and holiday accommodation sit side by side. Its commitment to conservation has been recognised via a level 2 accreditation from Wildlife Estates Scotland — the national branch of a European initiative promoting sustainable land management. Backed by NatureScot and guided by a technical committee comprising a broad range of organisations, the WES scheme celebrates estates that successfully balance productive land use with the protection and enhancement of biodiversity.

The shooting party, who are members of the Newton family, have travelled from Sussex to shoot at West Glenalmond this season.

One of the party, Marc Newton, who is also the CEO of John Rigby and Co, said: “The grouse season is a special time in Scotland, marking the culmination of months of hard work by estates and gamekeepers — not only to sustain healthy grouse populations, but also to protect the variety of wildlife that thrives here. West Glenalmond’s landscape is truly breathtaking and alive with nature, which is a huge part of the appeal, alongside the sport itself.

“We always look forward to visiting Scotland, not just for the days on the hill, but for the warm welcome we receive from local shops, hotels and restaurants. There really is nowhere else in the world quite like it, and it is a total privilege to be out among family and friends on the moor.”

The estate’s careful management supports a wide range of species, including red-listed birds such as lapwing, greenfinch and swifts, as well as golden plover and oystercatcher. These species thrive thanks to dedicated predator control, habitat restoration and environmental stewardship.

West Glenalmond is also a key partner in the Riverwoods project, a multi-organisation initiative focusing on the headwaters of the River Almond. This collaboration prioritises ecological outcomes such as natural flood management, improved water quality, carbon sequestration, enhanced biodiversity and increased countryside access - delivering natural capital that benefits both the environment and local communities.

Davie Campbell, Head Gamekeeper at West Glenalmond Estate, said: “As gamekeepers, the Glorious Twelfth is the day we look forward to all year - it’s when you see the results of everything you’ve done through the seasons.

“Our work isn’t just about grouse, it’s about creating the right conditions for all kinds of wildlife to thrive, from waders and songbirds to hares and butterflies. We’re out in all weathers managing predators, restoring habitat, and keeping the moor in top condition. Seeing healthy grouse stocks, alongside such a rich mix of other species, is what makes it worthwhile, and it’s something we’re proud to share with visitors who respect and appreciate the land.”

Prospects for the season ahead are slightly better than recent years, although the forecast remains patchy thanks to extremely poor breeding last year courtesy of the weather. Despite the unpredictability, parties from across the UK and overseas are expected to visit Scotland over the coming months to undertake both driven and walked-up grouse shooting, providing a significant boost to hotels, hospitality businesses and retailers in some of the country’s most remote glens and villages. Year-round moorland management by estates also sustains trade for local rural businesses, from garages to tradespeople.

Ali Troup, Chief Executive of Bushwear, an outdoor clothing and accessories retailer, commented: “West Glenalmond Estate has been an important customer for us for more than 20 years. Their expenditure throughout the year is considerable, which supports our business and the 15 staff we employ. The grouse season is a great benefit to Scotland as it brings in high-value tourism in the late summer and autumn, as well as underpinning the work undertaken by estates year-round. When there is a good grouse season rural businesses have the confidence to invest for the future – not just the estates themselves but also all the suppliers and businesses associated with country sports. The economic benefit shouldn’t be under-estimated.”

Campbell Pitt, of Campbell Pitt Joinery, based near Crieff, said: “We’ve worked with the estate for about 15 years and we undertake major projects for them – everything from re-roofing and refurbishing all the estate cottages, to property maintenance and the full renovation of the main house, inside and out. I have 27 people on the team and we work with lots of the sporting estates. The grouse season provides a major boost to the area because visitors come here for the grouse, all the keepers and estate staff have money in their pocket to spend in the local area, and there are a wide range of other companies that also benefit from working with estates – my business is just one of many examples.”

This is only the second grouse season since licensing of grouse shooting was introduced in Scotland. From 1 January 2026, a new licensing scheme for muirburn — the rotational, controlled burning of heather and other vegetation — will also take effect. Muirburn has been recognised by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, as well as academics, as a vital tool in preventing and reducing the increasing risk of wildfires.

Ross Ewing, Director of Moorland at rural business organisation Scottish Land & Estates, paid tribute to estates and gamekeepers for their skill, dedication and the vital role they play in managing Scotland’s land.

Ross said: “The grouse season, and moorland management more widely, underpins jobs, investment, tourism and environmental benefits across some of the most remote parts of rural Scotland. As we have seen in recent weeks with the wildfires near Carrbridge and Dava, it was estates and gamekeepers who stepped up to the frontline to fight these blazes. They deployed not only equipment funded by private estates - such as all-terrain vehicles and fogging units - but, most importantly, their exceptional knowledge and experience of the land, which proved crucial in stopping Scotland’s largest ever wildfire in its tracks.

“No one should underestimate the importance of gamekeepers’ and land managers’ expertise to Scotland in the 21st century. This skillset has been built through decades of moorland management for grouse shooting, and it is encouraging to see increasing recognition of the value it brings to us all.”

A recent Scottish Land & Estates report on the wildfires revealed that the Carrbridge and Dava Moor blaze destroyed an unprecedented 11,827 hectares of moorland and woodland in late June. The response drew on the resources, manpower and expertise of at least 33 businesses — including 27 estates — with the collective value of specialist firefighting equipment deployed by private land managers conservatively estimated at £3.1 million. More than 100 employees were directly involved in the containment effort. The report made several evidence-based recommendations for Scottish Ministers to consider, including a targeted relaxation of regulations governing the making of muirburn on peatland habitats and increased resources for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

