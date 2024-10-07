Harold is well known in the Border Leicester circles and the whole sheep showing world. He got his first Border Leicester’s in the early 1960’s and competed shortly after at his first Balmoral Show, but he said: “I came home empty handed that year.”

Guided by his late father in law John Dale and close neighbours, Harold went on to take many a rosette in the show ring and still shows today at the ripe old age of 88.

Harold holds the position of President of the Ulster Ram Breeders Association and had served as secretary of the URBA Border Leicester section for just over 40 years.

The Society of Border Leicester’s National Flock Competition was judged by Mr Nick & Mrs Katie Summerfields (Scotland & Northern Ireland) and Mr Tom Tennant (England & Wales) the idea of the competition is to assess members stock on their farms.

Other U.R.B.A. Border Leicester members who competed in the competition and were awarded prizes was Joanne McFarlane, “Benbradagh” Dungiven for Best Small Flock. In the Scotland & Northern Ireland flock section Harold Dickey won the Ewe & Gimmers Class, William Semple “Gortnagross” came 2nd in the Ram Lamb class and Stephen Wallace “Slatehill” came 3rd in the Ewe Lamb class and 3rd in the Ram Lamb class too.

The Association would like to congratulate Harold, Joanne, William and Stephen on their success.

