Harvest 2025 is underway in Co Down

Harvest is getting underway in earnest

The first of this year’s winter barley crops were combined in Co Down at the tail end of last week.

Seaforde-based grower, Allan Chambers is confirming that his six-row hybrid varieties are averaging 9.4t/ha: grain quality is very good.

“Crops are coming off the combine at between 17.5% and 18.0% moisture,” he further explained.

“Straw quality is also excellent. And this really is a good news’ story: high quality straw is in strong demand at the present time.”

Looking ahead, Allan is confident of his winter wheat crops performing equally well. Yields of around 10t/ha are in the offing.

“This all depends on the weather between now and harvest. But winter crops have had a very good growing season up to this point,” he commented.

“All our crops are looking well at the present time. We grow forage maize as a spring planting option.

“No other crop benefits from long, hot days as does maize.”

But detracting significantly from this upbeat scenario is the current state of world cereal markets.

Allan Chambers again: “Grain prices have fallen by 20% over the past 12 months. And it’s this trend, more than any other, that will impact on the margins generated by local cereal growers from the 2025 harvest.

“Farmers producing crops on their own land may break even. But significant losses may well be incurred where crops are grown on conacre ground.”

The Co Down arable farmer now has the option of selling off the combine or putting grain in store.

“We will probably look at a mixture of both,” he said.

“Grain put into store will be dried down to 15.0% moisture. But there is a cost involved with this process as there is with the subsequent storage process itself. And will grain prices improve over time to compensate for this? I don’t know.

“Meanwhile, we need to buy the fertiliser that will be required to grow next year’s crops. It’s all about balancing cash flows.”

Grain production in Northern Ireland represents a small fraction of the cereal usage accounted for by feed compounders.

Given this backdrop, Allan Chambers firmly believes that millers should be encouraged to pay a premium price for locally produced grains that are included in their animal rations.

He further explained: “Such an approach links in with the various farm quality assurance schemes, the traceability of the food that is produced here in Northern Ireland and its provenance.”

It is more generally believed that such an approach would further encourage the production of locally grown grains.

Arable systems have a much lower carbon footprint than is the case with livestock production.