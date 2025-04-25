Have you completed Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training?
As part of ongoing efforts to improve soil health and nutrient management, the SNHS training provides essential knowledge on how to make better use of nutrients, reduce environmental impact, and improve long-term productivity on the farm.
Commenting on the SNHS training, Dr Steven Johnston, Senior Adviser at CAFRE said: “We are delighted with the response received to date to the online training programme. Over 5,000 farmers have already completed training, and I would encourage those who haven’t to check out what’s available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training. The SNHS training ensures that farmers understand the results of their soil analysis provided through the scheme and are aware of nutrient management plans and how they could improve efficiency on their farm. Coupled with this, the training will offer insights into best practices for improving soil health and reducing runoff and incorporates information to help comply with environmental regulations.”
To support those without reliable internet access Ai Services will deliver a series of theatre style training events where the same videos available online can be viewed in person. The first event in this new series will take place on Tuesday 6 May in Downpatrick, followed by Monday 19 May in Omagh and then Tuesday 27 May in Cookstown. These face-to-face session offers farmers the chance to complete the full training course in just one day without the need for a computer or digital device.
Farmers who have yet to complete the training are strongly encouraged to act now and take full advantage of the in-person training events or explore the online option if preferred.
Booking is essential to attend these free training events. For more information on venues available and to book, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training or call Ai Services on 028 9083 3123.
