Have you completed Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) encourages farmers to complete Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training available online and at selected venues across the province during May and June.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of ongoing efforts to improve soil health and nutrient management, the SNHS training provides essential knowledge on how to make better use of nutrients, reduce environmental impact, and improve long-term productivity on the farm.

Commenting on the SNHS training, Dr Steven Johnston, Senior Adviser at CAFRE said: “We are delighted with the response received to date to the online training programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over 5,000 farmers have already completed training, and I would encourage those who haven’t to check out what’s available at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training.

Dr Steven Johnston and Mary-Ann Alexander, from CAFRE have marked a significant achievement as the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS) reaches a milestone — over 5,000 training sessions successfully completed. This accomplishment reflects the strong engagement of the farming community in improving soil health and sustainable nutrient management across Northern Ireland. Book now to complete SHNS training at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training

"The SNHS training ensures that farmers understand the results of their soil analysis provided through the scheme and are aware of nutrient management plans and how they could improve efficiency on their farm.

"Coupled with this, the training will offer insights into best practices for improving soil health and reducing runoff and incorporates information to help comply with environmental regulations.”

To support those without reliable internet access Ai Services will deliver a series of theatre style training events where the same videos available online can be viewed in person. The first event in this new series will take place on Tuesday, May 6 in Downpatrick, followed by Monday, May 19 in Omagh and then Tuesday, May 27 in Cookstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These face-to-face session offers farmers the chance to complete the full training course in just one day without the need for a computer or digital device.

Farmers who have yet to complete the training are strongly encouraged to act now and take full advantage of the in-person training events or explore the online option if preferred.

Booking is essential to attend these free training events.

n For more information on venues available and to book, visit: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training or call Ai Services on 028 9083 3123.