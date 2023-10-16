Having trouble accessing NIFAIS system? - here's a top tip
A number of farmers are reporting difficulty in logging onto the service through the Government Gateway portal.
In some instances farmers and agents are receiving the message ‘you do not have the necessary permission to access Nifais office’.
If you have received this message and have been unable to get online to notify of cattle movements or births etc, here’s what you can do.
At the top of your web browser you will see three small dots on the right hand side (see picture). Click these dots and hit the third option which says ‘new incognito window’.
In the ‘new incognito tab’ carry out a search for DAERA online services and you should be able to access the Nifais system through your Government Gateway account.
DAERA staff are also advising that you don’t hit the ‘exit application’ tab as this may cause difficulties for the next occasion you try to log on.
DAERA are aware of the problems and are continuing to work on the system.