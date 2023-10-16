A new Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS) has experienced some teething problems since its introduction a few months ago.

DAERA's new online system has experienced some teething problems

A number of farmers are reporting difficulty in logging onto the service through the Government Gateway portal.

In some instances farmers and agents are receiving the message ‘you do not have the necessary permission to access Nifais office’.

If you have received this message and have been unable to get online to notify of cattle movements or births etc, here’s what you can do.

Hit the three buttons on the top right hand corner of your screen.

At the top of your web browser you will see three small dots on the right hand side (see picture). Click these dots and hit the third option which says ‘new incognito window’.

In the ‘new incognito tab’ carry out a search for DAERA online services and you should be able to access the Nifais system through your Government Gateway account.

DAERA staff are also advising that you don’t hit the ‘exit application’ tab as this may cause difficulties for the next occasion you try to log on.