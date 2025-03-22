Healthy Udder Bolus: A smarter approach to udder health

For dairy farmers, maintaining milk quality and production efficiency is critical.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When udder health challenges arise, finding a solution that fits seamlessly into herd management without disrupting supply contracts is essential. That’s why the Healthy Udder Bolus from Matrix Animal Health is becoming a go-to choice for farmers looking for a practical, no-fuss approach to udder health.

Managing Somatic Cell Counts and Udder Health Challenges

Somatic cell count (SCC) is a key indicator of udder health, and high levels can have a direct impact on both milk quality and farm profitability. An elevated SCC can push the herd average above processor thresholds, leading to penalties or loss of milk quality premiums. Managing SCC effectively is crucial for ensuring a farm’s milk remains within premium banding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike King, Old Green Farm

In cases where SCC levels remain consistently high, there may also be an increased risk of clinical mastitis. This can lead to further disruptions in milk production, additional labour requirements, and increased management challenges. Farmers are always looking for ways to support udder health while keeping their herds productive and efficient. With a proactive approach, many dairy producers aim to manage these issues while ensuring their milk remains in full supply.

Helping Farms Meet Antibiotic Reduction Targets

With increasing pressure on dairy farms to reduce antibiotic use, many producers are actively seeking alternative management strategies. Industry targets are pushing farmers to lower their reliance on antibiotics while maintaining high herd health standards. The Healthy Udder Bolus offers an option that fits into a structured herd health plan, allowing farms to take a proactive approach to udder health while staying aligned with industry-wide antibiotic reduction goals.

Simple, Effective, and Farmer-Friendly

Designed for ease of use, the Healthy Udder Bolus can be administered quickly and efficiently, fitting effortlessly into routine herd management. Whether used as part of regular maintenance or in response to specific challenges, it offers a straightforward and cost-effective way to support udder health with no milk withdrawal, so no milk needs to be dumped.

Across the UK and Ireland, dairy farmers have embraced the Healthy Udder Bolus as a reliable and convenient solution that does not disrupt daily operations. The combination of ease of use, SCC management, zero withdrawal, and antibiotic reduction makes it a standout option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Matrix Animal Health, we are committed to providing practical, farmer-friendly solutions to support herd health and performance. The Healthy Udder Bolus is just one of our innovative products designed to make life easier for dairy farmers. To learn more, speak to your local distributor, Call Tim 07803618754, Carrie 07706329360 or visit www.matrixanimalhealth.com.