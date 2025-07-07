Hedgerow cutting rules reminder

Remember hedges, trees or scrub should not be cut between 1 March and 31 August.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) reminds farmers and landowners that under DAERA Cross-Compliance rules, hedge, tree or scrub cutting is not permitted in the period between 1 March and 31 August.

These rules are in place to protect our hedges and the birds that nest in them during the spring and summer months.

The Northern Ireland farmed landscape is characterised by the hedgerows that criss-cross the countryside. Well managed hedgerows provide a vital habitat and food resource for insects, birds and mammals. A good hedge also provides shelter for livestock and helps with disease control.

There is an exception for roadside hedges, where cutting during the closed period (1 March – 31 August) can occur, but only in instances where there is a clear health and safety issue.

Landowners should ensure that hedges and trees bordering roads, lanes or footpaths are maintained so that they do not obstruct the movement of vehicles and pedestrians or block the view of drivers. It is not necessary, however, to cut the ‘field’ side of the hedge, only cut the side which faces the road. Remember to clear hedge trimmings from footpaths and roads, if necessary, as they can cause a hazard to pedestrians and road users.

Throughout the summer months you can be assessing the health and future management of your hedgerows. Now is a good time to identify where there are gaps in hedges that could be planted up, or where it is safe to do so, a tree should be planted and allowed to grow in the hedge every 30 metres.

To provide a food source for over wintering birds, hedges should be cut as late in winter as practical (January/February) so that birds can feed on the berries and fruits.

To further maximise the value of your hedges for wildlife you should consider not trimming every year but rather cut on rotation where you trim a third of them every three years. This approach allows hedges to flower during the summer to provide a rich resource for bees and other insects and grow fruit which is used by birds and small mammals during the winter months when food is limited.