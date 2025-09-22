Heifers sell to a top of £2900 at Rathfriland Co-op

stock image

There were over 610 cattle in Rathfriland on Friday, with the Dropped calf section a roaring trade, contained calves up to 4 months old.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sale topped at £1340 for Blue Calf for a Ballyward farmer.

Weanling Bull calves topped to £2270 for a 498kg from a Castlewellan farmer. Fat Cows topped £2970 for 806kg. Limousin breeding bull topped at £3000. Dairy maiden heifers topped at £1910. Heifers topped at £2900 for 578kg Limousin. Bullocks topped at £2560 for 696kg Simmental.

DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK,

Bull Calves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlewellan farmer Blue at £1340, Angus at £1300, Blue at £1290, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £1220, Downpatrick farmer Limousin at £1200, Castlewellan farmer Blue at £1200, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £1190, Castlewellan farmer Angus at £1180, Dromore farmer Angus at £1180, Banbridge farmer Simmental at £1160, Downpatrick farmer Charolais at £1130, Ballyward farmer Limousin at £1130.

Heifer Calves

Dromore farmer Limousin at £1220, Ballyward farmer Angus at £1190, Castlewellan farmer Blue at £1150, Blue at £1150, Rathfriland farmer Angus at £1130, Castlewellan farmer Angus at £1120, Blue at £1120, Angus at £1100, Dromore farmer Blue at £1090, Rathfriland farmer Blue at £1080.

WEANLING Male Calves

Top Price per Kilo £5.72, Ballyward farmer Charolais 498k at £2270, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 400k at £2120, Charolais 426k at £2100, Banbridge farmer Charolais 408k at £2030, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 472k at £1920, Ballyward farmer Limousin 406k at £1900, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 356k at £1840, Charolais 344k at £1820, Charolais 360k at £1800, Charolais 334k at £1800.

Weanling Heifer Calves

Top Price per Kilo £5.30, Ballyward farmer Charolais 406k at £2010, Charolais 428k at £1970, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 386k at £1920, Limousin 450k at £1890, Ballyward farmer Charolais 380k at £1880, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 412k at £1840, Ballyward farmer Charolais 408k at £1780, Mayobridge farmer Blue at 430k at £1730, Castlewallen farmer Limousin 406k at £1710, Limousin 358k at £1680.

Fat Cows

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top Price per Kilo £3.94 Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 806k at £2970, Lisburn farmer Angus Bull 1022k at £2780, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 676k at £2660, Lurgan farmer Charolais 674k at £2620, Ballynahinch farmer Blue 738k at £2440, Lurgan farmer Charolais 664k at £2360, Dromara farmer Angus 696k at £2160, Angus 658k at £1760, Angus 638k at £1740, Saintfield farmer Shorthorn 514k at £1640.

Dairy Maiden Heifers

Rathfriland farmer Hol at £1900, Hol at £1880, Hol at £1580, Hol at £1460, Hol at £1460, Hol at £1390, Hol at £1370.

Breeding Bulls

Kilkinamurry farmer Limousin Bull at £3000.

Heifers

Top Price per Kilo £5.02, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 578k at £2900, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 614k at £2180, Banbridge farmer Blue 556k at £2150, Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn 610k at £2110, Bryansford farmer Hereford 542k at £2040, Ballyward farmer Blue 456k at £1880, Dromore farmer Hereford 476k at £1880, Ballyward farmer Angus 494k at £1860, Mountnorris farmer FCK 486K at £1860, Dromore farmer Blue 498k at £1860.

Bullocks

Top Price per Kilo £4.88, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 696k at £2560, Banbridge farmer Limousin 576k at £2540, Limousin 576k at £2490, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 508k at £2460, Hillsborough farmer FCK 698k at £2460, Simmental 704k at £2460, Newry farmer Blue 624k at £2440, Hillsborough farmer Blue 658k at £2420, Newry farmer Blue 602k at £2420, Banbridge farmer Limousin 600k at £2420.

Online bidding available via MARTBIDS.IE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday evening saw large show of sheep in town, Fat Ewes selling to a good trade this week again. Rostrevor farmer topped the sale at £8.15 a kilo for 13.5kg at £110. Fat ewes topped at £236 More ewes over the £218 mark this week with plainer ewes from £170 to £206.

Spring Lambs

Downpatrick farmer 28k at £150.50, Ballyroney farmer 26k at £145, Castlewellan farmer 25.6k at £141, Downpatrick farmer 24.3k at £140.50, Rathfriland farmer 24.4k at £140, Dromara farmer 25k at £140, Kilkeel farmer 24.9k at £140, Dromore farmer 21.5k at £140, Tandragee farmer 25.4k at £140, Castlewellan farmer 25.4k at £140.

FAT EWES

Banbridge farmer at £236, Dromara farmer at £218, Loughgall farmer at £206, Banbridge farmer at £200, Lisburn farmer at £194, Hilltown farmer at £188, Ballymartin farmer at £178, Loughgall farmer at £176, Dromara farmer at £176, Curley farmer at £170.

FAT RAMS

Legananny farmer at £146, Dromara farmer at £128

Breeding Hoggets

Newry farmer at £282, Banbridge farmer at £200, Cabra farmer at £195, Banbridge farmer at £195, at £185, at £175, Portadown farmer at £172, Banbridge farmer at £170.

Breeding Rams

Bryansford farmer at £640, Lisburn farmer at £610, Banbridge farmer at £410.