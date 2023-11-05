Heifers sold to a top of 4,000gns, while bulls peaked at 3,600gns and cows reached a ceiling of 2,340gns at the October Dungannon Dairy Sale.

There was a good turnout of in-milk heifers and cows to suit all requirements.

Sale leader at 4,000gns was the fresh calved heifer JK Rubels Irene Red ET PLI £363 consigned by Jonathan Kelso from JK Genetics, Rock, Dungannon. Sired by Hoogerhorst DG OH Rubels-Red, she was bred from JK Inka VG whose grandam Suard Red Jordan Irene Red EX97-6E-CH was the first red and white cow in Europe to score EX97.

Second highest price of the day 3,300gns was paid to Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, for the supreme champion Relough Jazz Danna 5 PLI £389. She is a daughter of Cal-Roy-Al Jazz, and was bred from Relough Rubicon Danna 4 who hails from eight generations of VG and EX dams. The champion calved in mid-September and is producing 38 litres daily.

Pre-sale show judge Josh Ebron, herd manager at the Annaghmore Holstein Herd, described the overall champion as faultless. “This is very balanced heifer with a fantastic udder. She has a promising future ahead of her.”

The McLean family also realised 2,850gns for Relough Einstein Danna 3 PLI £491. A Silverridge V Einstein daughter, her dam is Relough Pepper Danna 6 GP82 who gave 8,714kgs at 4.17% butterfat and 3.91% protein in her second lactation.

Judge Josh Ebron awarded the reserve championship, generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, to Kilvergan Pursuit Snowy PLI £449 bred by Stephen Haffey and Sons, Lurgan. She was sired by Pine-Tree I Pursuit and is out of a home-bred dam by Siemers Bloomfield. This heifer calved in September and is yielding 34 litres daily. She came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,800gns.

“The reserve champion is another fantastic heifer, a similar type to the champion. She is youthful and has a lovely snug udder.”

The Haffey family also sold Kilvergan Blackstar Telstar for 2,720gns. A To-Mar Blackstar daughter, she is bred from Kilvergan Penmanship Telstar GP who averaged 9,113kgs at 4.15% butterfat and 3.54% protein in two 305-day lactations.

Three additional lots sold for 2,720gns each. They included Relough Pepper Raven 3 PLI £284, a potential tenth generation VG or EX from the McLean Family; Burnhill Kipling Leah PLI £90 from Charlie Weir, Waringstown; and Jonathan Kelso’s JK Altitude Asia 2 ET Red PLI £168.

Cows peaked at 2,340gns, paid to the McLean family for Relough Batman Ruth PLI £401, who produced 8,068kgs at 5.03% butterfat and 3.47% protein in her first lactation. A potential fifteenth generation VG or EX female, she was sired by Sandy Valley I Batman. Her dam is Relough Aftershock Ruth EX95-3E LP70.

Following close behind at 2,320gns was the honourable mention award winner Hilltara Diamondback Maude 12 PLI £160 from Sam and John McCormick’s herd is Bangor. Sired by Mr D Apple Diamondback, she produced 8,242kgs at 4.39% butterfat and 3.05% protein in her first lactation. This young cow is bred from eight generations of VG and EX dams.

“This is a very youthful cow with a fantastic udder. My three champions complimented each other very well, and are real cow makers,” concluded the judge.

A small entry of bulls topped at 3,600gns twice, with three selling to average £3,745 per head.

The first lot into the salering was Inch Lambda PLI £164 bred by Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Inch Genetics, Downpatrick. He was sired by Farnear Delta Lambda and bred from Inch Benloyal Ivory EX94-3E, who averaged 9,665kgs at 4.85% butterfat and 3.19% protein in four lactations.

The Inch Genetic Partnership also realised 3,600gns for Inch Pedro PLI £10). Sired by the home-bred number one type proven Friesian sire Inch Persistent, he was bred from Inch Rudolph Blossom EX93-5E LP80 who produced 92 tonnes of milk in eight lactations.

- Entries of pedigree and commercial fresh calved heifers and young cows are invited for the next Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 23 rd November. The closing date for entries is Monday, 6th November. Contact Taaffe Auctions on tel: 00353 41 9881288 for further details.

