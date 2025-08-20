Heightened Avian Influenza risk warning issued to GB bird keepers and gamebird rearers

There has been a fresh warning issued on Avian Influenza in Great Britain

Bird keepers in Great Britain are being warned of a heightened avian influenza risk and are urged to tighten their biosecurity measures, particularly those involved in running a shoot or game bird rearing.

This includes commercial poultry keepers and game bird rearers and shoot operators. The risk from avian influenza continues to rise, particularly in coastal counties which are on bird migration routes and parts of the country with a significant gamebird industry

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) with mandatory biosecurity measures remains in force across Great Britain. It has been in England updated today to include additional biosecurity measures for game bird operations.

These measures reflect the specific disease risks associated with the game bird and shooting sector at this time of year and are intended to protect both wild and captive bird populations.

During outbreaks, there are also controls on the release of game birds in areas of known high risk which must be abided by. The release of game birds is not permitted in any avian influenza disease control zone.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss, said: "We are seeing increasing outbreaks of avian influenza, particularly in coastal counties. Gamebird operations, alongside all other poultry keepers, must take action now to protect their birds and limit the risk of further outbreaks.

“Strong biosecurity remains our best defence, and we urge all keepers to take immediate steps to strengthen their measures. We will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Changes for gamebird keepers include:

- Disinfecting any vehicles upon first entry to the site and each day they are in use

- Providing one feeding station per 60 released game birds

- Cleaning feeding and watering stations daily to remove faecal matter, feathers and spilled feed

- Covering feeding and, where possible, watering stations to avoid contamination from wild bird droppings

- Placed pheasants in release pens should not be fed within 50 metres of a water body frequented by ducks and other wildfowl

- Placed game birds in release pens should not be fed within 500 metres of any poultry or other kept birds

- During the open season, checking placed game birds in release pens daily for signs of avian influenza

- Conducting a daily search of the area within and up to a 50 metre radius surrounding the perimeter of release pens for carcases of dead game birds and dead wild birds

- Reporting dead wild birds to Defra using the dead wild bird reporting tool and disposing of carcases appropriately

- Keeping detailed records of all visitors to the site (including deliveries and collections)

All bird keepers – whether of gamebirds, poultry, or other captive species – must remain vigilant for signs of disease, maintain high standards of hygiene and separation, and report any suspected cases immediately to the APHA. Avian influenza is a notifiable disease, and early action is vital to prevent wider spread.

Keepers are reminded that gatherings of poultry in Great Britain are banned. This includes birds from multiple locations brought onto a vehicle and then dropped off at other multiple locations.

Avian influenza is a notifiable disease. The risk to public health remains very low, and properly cooked poultry, game meat and eggs remain safe to eat.