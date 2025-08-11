Henderson Foodservice delivers taste of The Open by showcasing local producers

Henderson Foodservice Managing Director Cathal Geohegan, Sales Director Kiera Campbell, and David Jordan, Sales Manager Contracts & Key Accounts are pictured at the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

Throughout the week of the 153rd Open, the world-class event which welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors to Northern Ireland in July, Henderson Foodservice supplied over 20,000 locally sourced products to deliver the taste of local hospitality for the biggest event of the year.

Supplying to The Open caterer, Absolute Taste, Henderson Foodservice’s five-star service provided premium meat products from K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, alongside a range of local artisan breads, cheeses, condiments, charcuterie, fresh produce and more from over 25 suppliers across the island of Ireland.

Eight dedicated drivers and lorries delivered 155 pallets and 275 cages, ready to feed the thousands of golf fans and players across the seven days.

Henderson Foodservice continues to grow its footprint across the Causeway Coast region, supporting several new high-end hospitality openings, including the five-star Dunluce Lodge, while also supplying to the newly opened Marcus Hotel in Portrush, which is part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton. The company is also the key supplier to the Roe Valley Resort, now part of The Galgorm Collection, with the Galgorm Group revealing plans for a new Links golf course, set to open in 2029 and could bring even more large-scale events to Northern Ireland.

“The Open was a huge operation for us”, says Henderson Foodservice Managing Director, Cathal Geoghegan, continuing; “it was an immense privilege to be such an integral component of an important week for Northern Ireland. We are known for our hospitality and sense of destination, and it was up to our company to deliver on taste and quality. It is without doubt that everyone involved delivered a week to remember for all.”

The Open drove £213 million into the local economy, with many of the 278,000 visitors exploring outside of Portrush while on Northern Ireland shores, with many particularly keen to sample the local hospitality. Many of the restaurants, hotels, cafes and bars are also supplied by Henderson Foodservice and their impressive roster of local producers.

Cathal continued: “From the much sought out breakfast baps before the first tee-off, to the charcuterie boards delivered in VIP hospitality, and all the outlets outside of the event that have benefitted from the additional footfall into Northern Ireland, we have worked hard with our customers over the months to elevate their menus, bring new, local products to their offering, alongside premium, centre of plate, exclusive products.

“It is a source of great pride for us to have been part of the biggest event of the year and is an excellent example of the five-star level of service and quality of products that we can deliver for our customers.

“Our trading, logistics and sales teams combined with our top-class exclusive producers reinforce our capability as a supplier, delivering for small independent customers to the biggest stages in the world.”