Henderson Group leads way in grocery and retail sector with Women in Business Partnership

Collette Kelly from Women in Business is pictured with Henderson Group HR Director, Kathy Simpson and employees from companies within the Group.

​One of Henderson Group’s female directors has hailed a new corporate partnership as an exciting opportunity for women within the business to “connect, grow and thrive.”

With a workforce of over 5,600 employees, 50% of whom are female, Henderson Group’s membership commitment marks an important milestone for Women in Business as they welcome their first retailer to the network, and one of the biggest employers in Northern Ireland.

Kathy Simpson, Group HR Director at Henderson Group commented: “As a female leader, it is my priority to continue to grow confidence, build support networks and create a fantastic working environment for all, but especially women, throughout our business. This membership marks a natural progression for our ESG strategy throughout the group, meaning all team members can access the benefits, whether they work within logistics, our stores, sales or support teams.

“Establishing meaningful partnerships, such as this corporate membership with Women in Business, is vitally important for our employee growth. This partnership will support and inspire those who work with us and attract even more women into our business. What’s more, this membership provides access to everyone within our business, meaning our male workforce can show important allyship with their colleagues.”

Women in Business is a Northern Irish not-for-profit organisation, providing women with the support, skills and connections needed to achieve success in their careers. The organisation currently has over 11,000 members in NI.

Collette Kelly, Head of Membership at Women in Business added: “We are delighted to welcome Henderson Group as a corporate member of the Women in Business network. By joining, the Group is not only investing in their teams’ personal and professional development, but also showcasing a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. Together, we can create opportunities that support women and drive progressive change."

This is just the latest commitment and investment Henderson Group has made towards employees’ personal and professional development and their wellbeing.