Hereford December Show and Sale

This event, organised by the local Hereford Breeders Association in conjunction with the Native Breeds sale in Dungannon Farmers Mart, again offers the largest selection of young Hereford sires in the province. Quality is guaranteed by the pre-sale veterinary inspection and weighing to ensure performance is up to breed standard.

The event is recognised as an official sale by the Hereford Cattle Society and the entries are DNA tested to prove parentage and freedom from genetic defects. All entries are BVD vaccinated and the health status of the herd will be displayed in the catalogue and at the sale.

The entry of 10 bulls are ready to go straight to work. Ideal for both the suckler or Dairy systems.

A strong offering of Hereford bulls and Females has been catalogued for the NIHBA December Show and Sale

There are also six females for sale that are sure to add quality to any Herd.

Their tremendous docility and the ability of Hereford sired progeny to finish earlier of grass are just a few of the many attributes that are proving highly desirable in today’s market.

The natural feed efficiency and ease of fleshing of the Hereford cross means that cattle will reach slaughter condition earlier and with less expensive feed than their continental counterparts.

This means a shorter finishing period and lower feed rates, and in the current environment were costs are ever increasing this is most welcome, resulting in a much more efficient system and major cost reductions.

For producers this combination of low input costs and higher prices for the end product represents a “win – win” and makes the Hereford the natural choice for crossing in either beef or dairy herds.

With dairy in mind, fertility and longevity mean you get the value out of your bull.

What’s more, with a shorter gestation period, of one week less than the average continental bull, cows will be back in production sooner.

With pre sale show in place, prospective purchasers are advised to be on site from 10.30am in order have a view of the catalogued entries.

Catalogues are available from Dungannon Farmers Mart,90 Granville Road, Dungannon and can be viewed on the Hereford Society website - www.herefordcattle.org

The Hereford does it all, whether that’s in the dairy herd, as a terminal sire or suckler cow, these adaptable cattle can work for you.

The Hereford is recognised across the world as an efficient, hardy and productive animal, which produces superior beef.

Herefords are the sire of choice for many dairy farmers, having been tried and tested for generations. Good fertility, ease of calving and longevity means you get value out of your bull.

The breed is equally well-suited to any commercial suckler herd as either a terminal sire, or suckler cow. Continental suckler herds are increasingly turning to the Hereford to save management time and with less reliance on the feed bag.