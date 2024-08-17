Hereford Farm Walk and BBQ planned for August 24th
The event starts at 6pm and will include a stock judging competition. The BBQ will see the presentation of the 2024 Herds Competition which this year is being judged by Mr Coote Geelan, Cloonagheer, Co Leitrim, who runs a strong herd of under the Baltymore prefix.
A very strong entry has been taken from the top herds in the province and Coote will have a difficult task placing all that is presented before him.
The Annaghbeg Herd are consistent breeders of quality stock since its inception in 2011 having achieved great results at local shows and sales, most recently selling the champion at the Spring Show and Sale in Dungannon in April. The herd walk will ensure a great opportunity to view Hereford cattle of the highest standard.
The growth in the breed over recent years continues at pace, due in part, to the growing demand for Hereford beef in several retail outlets across the UK and Northern Ireland, and has seen the demand rise for quality bulls and females.
Dunbia are very kindly sponsoring the Hereford beef on the evening. They operate a highly successful Hereford Beef Scheme and will have representatives attending on the night for further information.
Those wishing to attend please contact club Secretary, Stephen Cherry, via Email at [email protected] or President, Mark Moore, on 07966876575 confirming numbers by Tuesday 20th August.
Cost will be £15 for Steak or £10 for Hereford Burger. All proceeds of the BBQ will be going to support the very critical work that the Air Ambulance NI do in the province.