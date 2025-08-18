High genetic merit sires are generating a significant dividend on dairy farms across Northern Ireland

And, according to Ai Services’ breeding information specialist, Ivan Minford, the cumulative nature of these breeding programmes will continue to deliver for milk producers.

He further explained: “We have seen very significant increase on milk volumes achieved on dairy farms over the last 12 months.

“The fact that the concentrate feed to milk price ratio has been very attractive during this period, has, no doubt, encouraged farmers to maximise the quality of the rations they offer their cows.

“We are also seeing more cows kept indoors during the summer period. In turn, this is allowing them to be maintained on a consistent plane of nutrition for longer periods of the year.

“Grazed grass may be the cheapest fed source available to cattle. However, it’s quality can be very inconsistent, given the vagaries of the local weather.

“So, yes, we are seeing significant improvements in herd performance levels. But none of this would be possible had it not been for the genetic ability of the cows to make it all happen in the first place.

“Improved genetic underpins all of the parameters that underpin dairy cow performance levels: milk output, milk quality, fertility, animal health standards and longevity.”

Meanwhile, the use of genomics and other gene based technologies are advancing the ways in which further improvements in cow performance can be achieved at an ever quickening rate.

Ivan Minford again: “The almost universal acceptance of sexed semen has been a game changer in this regard.

“And, in tandem with this, we are now seeing emerge a new generation of dairy sires, which can deliver improvements across a number of fundamentally important traits.

“Gone are the days when milk producers would select a bull to improve a single aspect of cow performance.

“Today, sires are available that will deliver across a number of production and other performance-related traits with equal significance.

“Significantly, this trend has been strongly reflected in Holstein UK’s August proof run. And I can confirm that many of the top sires featured within the new proof rankings are now available from Ai Services.”

Securing the best available genetics from dairy breeding companies operating around the world has been a hallmark of the Ballycraigy-based business throughout its history.

Ivan went on to highlight four new sires from Alta Genetics, which will be in strong demand locally over the coming months.

“The autumn calving season is about to start,” he added. “It is now the practice on many dairy farms across Northern Ireland to secure the replacement heifers required from these animals using sexed semen.

“The months ahead should see cows performing well on top quality diets, underpinned by the very high quality silages made over recent weeks.

"Moreover, with milk prices expected to stay strong, farmers will have an excellent opportunity to take a strategic approach regarding the sires they use on their cows as the next breeding season approaches.”

The four new bulls from Alta Genetics, which will be profiled by Ai Services over the coming months, have already stirred the interest of many local milk producers.

Peak Alta Inspire has a PLI value of £843. He features within the Top 10 of the latest Holstein UK proof run. The bull offer an extra 94kg of combined fat and protein with excellent fat and protein percentages. In addition, the bull will deliver an extra 800kg of milk.

Ivan Minford commented: “Inspire is an excellent example of a bull that can improve a number of performance traits. He was released on a limited basis back in the April, for specific use in bull breeding programmes.

“However, he is now more generally available. Ai Services will have good supplies of his straws during the period ahead. Peak Alta McCoy has a PLI value of £797. He can deliver an addition 84kg of combined fat and protein and, again with high butterfat and protein percentages.

“McCoy has exceptional semen fertility,” Ivan Minford commented.

“His daughter fertility levels are also exceptionally high.”

Peak Alta Benito combines high production levels with exceptional type. He is currently rated at 2.72 in terms of his overall type merit value.

“The figures for mammary system and legs &feet are 2.23 and 2.34 respectively.”

Alta Rodan Red carries the red factor but will be of equal interest to farmers with black and white cows.

Ivan Minford explained: “He is a high production bull. So it’s very much a case of securing a bull with outcross characteristics without taking a hit on milk output.”

He concluded: “The Ai Services’ dairy sire line up has a very strong focus on milk components. This reflects the changes that are coming in the way that farmer milk prices will be structured into the future.

“And it is a scenario within which milk components will feature very strongly.”

For further information, please contact Ivan Minford on 07831 189852. Alternatively, visit the Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd website: www ai-services.co.uk