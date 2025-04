High prices for cattle at Enniskillen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 979 cattle at Enniskillen continued to sell at high prices.

Heavy weights sold to 2930 for a 792kg CH and up to 409ppk for a 618kg CH at 2530. Light weights to 468ppk for a 346kg CH at 1620.

BULLOCKS

Letterbreen producer 480kg LIM at 1770. Trillick producer 548kg AA at 2000, 448kg IM at1490, 510kg AA at 1830. Derrylester producer 586kg AA at 2260, 556kg CH at 2150, 602kg AA at 2420. Springfield producer 414kg LIM at 1710, 408kg LIM at 1760. Boho producer 422kg LIM at 1740. Garrison producer 480kg CH at 1860, 440kg CH at1720, 460kg LIM at 1740. Lisbellaw producer 666kg CH at 2510, 648kg LIM at 2520, 620kg LIM at 2450. Churchill producer 792kg SH at 2930, 796kg SH at 2770, 746kg SH at 2560, 666kg SH at 2330. Derrylin producer 542kg LIM at 2280, 450kg LIM at 1900, 574kg CH at 2260, 526kg AU at 2050, 520kg AU at 1900, 542kg AU at 1920. Irvinestown producer 638kg CH at 2470, 614kg CH at 2270, 536kg CH at 2040. Coa producer 442kg LIM at 1760, 502kg AA at 1610, 424kg SWR at 1220. Belleek producer 714kg CH at 2460, 646kg CH at 2570, 582kg LIM at 2350, 602kg CH at 2380. Fivemiletown producer 430kg LM at 1910, 376kg CH at 1640, 508kg LIM at 2100. Belcoo producer 498kg AA at 1730, 514kg CH at 1970, 402kg LIM at 1740, 618kg SH at 2530, 572kg CH at 2420. Maguiresbridge producer 448kg SIM at 1890, 400kg CH at 1850. Enniskillen producer 476kg AA at 1840, 412kg AA at 1670.

WEANLINGS

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £1860 paid for a 410kg CH and hfrs ranged from £950 to £1670 for a 366kg CH.

Ruling Price

Garrison producer 410kg CH steer at 1860, 362kg CH steer at 1700, 393kg CH steer at 1830, 362kg CH steer at 1780, 300kg CH steer at 1400. Derrygonnelly producer 344kg CH hfr at 1510, 371kg BB at 1510, 317kg CH at 1370, 211kg LIM bull at 1240, 223kg LIM bull at 1230. Belleek producer 339kg CH hfr at 1580, 336kg CH hfr at 1500, 300kg CH hfr at 1510, 366kg CH hfr at 1670, 332kg CH hfr at 1490. Lisnaskea producer 288kg CH steer at 1480, 302kg LIM steer at 1400, 228kg CH steer at 1150, 234kg CH steer at 1380, 307kg CH hfr at 1330, 269kg CH hfr at 1160, 252kg cH steer at 1340. Tempo producer 373kg CH hfr at 1610, 359kg LIM steer at 1560, 339kg CH hfr at 1580, 347kg CH steer at 1560. Derrylin producer 325kg DAQ steer at 1470, 371kg AA hfr at 1220, 351kg DAQ hfr at 1270, 360kg CH hfr at 1630. Kesh producer 313kg CH hfr at 1370, 262kg LIM hfr at 1150, 346kg CH hfr at 1430, 329kg CH hfr at 1200, 294kg CH bull at 1460. Enniskillen producer 309kg CH bull at 1530, 255kg CH hfr at 1220, 282kg CH hfr at 1280, 326kg CH bull at 1560. Trillick producer 313kg CH bull at 1450, 330kg LIM at 1520, 286kg CH bull at 1490. Fivemiletown producer 314kg SIM hfr at 1010, 264kg AA bull at 990. Newtown producer 429kg CH hfr at 1650, 327kg CH hfr at 1360, 358kg CH hfr at 1550. Kinawley producer 315kg CH steer at 1680, 277kg CH steer at 1390, 239kg CH steer at 1250, 361kg HER steer at 1570. Trillick producer 307kg LIM hfr at 1300, 346kg CH bull at 1520, 322kg CH bull at 1470.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 413ppk paid for a 640kg CH at 2640, medium weights to 448ppk paid for a 410kg CH at 1840, Light weights to 480ppk for a 280kg CH at1340. Lisnaskea producer CH 640kg at 2640, CH 660kg at 2630, CH 630kg at 2510, CH 550kg at 2190. Newtown producer CH 700kg at 2510, CH 550kg at 2110. Ballinamallard producer LIM 660kg at 2460. Belcoo producer CH 580kg at 2240. Irvinestown producer CH 530kg at 2190. Trillick producer CH 500kg at 2090, CH 490kg at 2080, CH 510kg at 2070. Springfield producer CH 520kg at 2060. A’cloy producer CH 490kg at 2050. Blaney producer CH 490kg at2020. Florencecourt producer CH 500kg at 2020, CH 380kg at 1610. Trillick producer CH 490kg at 1950, CH 480kg at 1890. Rosslea producer CH 412kg at 1840, CH 390kg at 1760, CH 420kg CH at 1820, CH 410kg CH at 1790

Fat cows

Enniskillen producer LIM 810kg at 2670 328ppk. Coa producer LIM 768kg at 2570 334ppk. Leggs producer CH 730kg at 2470 338ppk. Enniskillen producer LIM 682kg at 2220 325ppk.