High prices recorded for cattle at Markethill

An entry of 530 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 19th April continued to sell in a very strong trade with several exceptionally high prices recorded.

The 165 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers. Top price of £566 per 100k was paid for a 608k Limousin at £3440 from a Keady producer, the same owner receives £528 per 100k for 656k at £3460. This producer sold 16 heifers to average 582k at £2420 per head at an average of £415 per 100k.

Main demand for good quality heavy heifers from £360-£406 per 100k. Forward feeding heifers sold up to £419 per 100k for 580k at £2430 from a Keady producer, followed by a Newtownhamilton farmer who received £418 per 100k for 514k at £2150. All good quality forward heifers sold from £360-£410 per 100k.

Midweight heifers sold to £452 per 100k for 412k at £1860 for a Nutts Corner producer, followed by £445 per 100k for 420k at £1870 for a Newry farmer. All top quality tops sold from £360 to £432 per 100k.

The 130 bullocks maintained a firm trade with heavy bullocks selling to £406 per 100k for 678k at £2750 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by £401 per 100k for 636k Hereford at £2550 for a Crossmaglen producer and a Dungannon farmer received £394 per 100k for 602k Angus at £2370. Main demand from £340-£378 per 100k.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £392 per 100k for 572k at £2240 from a Portadown farmer, followed by £386 per 100k for 534k AA at £2060 for a Poyntzpass producer. All good quality lots from £340 - £381 per 100k.

Good quality midweights sold to £452 per 100k for 456k at £2060 for a Benburb farmer, followed by £447 per 100k for 416k at £1860 from an Armagh farmer. Main demand for good quality grazing bullocks from £360 - £440 per 100k.

Demand for Friesian bullocks was exceptionally strong to a top of £339 per 100k for 628k at £2130 from a Glenanne farmer, followed by £332 per 100k for 572k at £1900 from a Poyntzpass producer. Main demand for good quality Friesians from £300- £330 per 100k.

The 210 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality lightweight heifers from £380-£493 per 100k for 276k at £1360 from a Nutts Corner farmer, followed by £489 per 100k for 282k at £1380 for a Rathfriland farmer. Midweight heifers to £517 per 100k for 304k at £1570 for a Dromara farmer and the same farmer received £503 per 100k for 320k at £1610 and a Cullyhanna farmer received £500 per 100k for 376k at £1890. Strong heifers to £438 per 100k for 434k at £1900 for a Cullyhanna farmer and the same owner received £430 per 100k for 412k at £1770.

Light male weanlings to £542 per 100k paid for 284k at £1540 for a Tynan farmer, followed by £540 per 100k for 248k at £1340 for a Rathfriland farmer and also £537 per 100k for 246k at £1320. All good quality light males sold from £400 -£518 per 100k.

Good quality midweight males sold to £521 per 100k for 334k at £1740 for a Tynan farmer and the same owner received £494 per 100k for 352k at £1740. A Richhill farmer received £478 per 100k for 366k at £1750. All good quality lots from £400-£470 per 100k.

Strong males sold to £466 per 100k for 416k at £1940 for a Lisburn producer, followed by £426 per 100k for 444k at £1890 for a Tynan farmer and an Ardglass farmer received £426 per 100k for 416k at £1770. Main demand from £350-£417 per 100k.

HEAVY HEIFERS

Keady producer 608k £3440 £566/100k: 656k £3460 £528/100k: 580k £2430 £419/100k: Ballynahinch producer 616k £2500 £406/100k: Keady producer 620k £2510 £405/100k: Ballynahinch producer 630k £2550 £405/100k: 644k £2560 £398/100k: Keady producer 626k £2460 £393/100k: 666k £2600 £390/100k: 618k £2400 £388/100k.

FORWARD HEIFERS

Keady producer 580k £2430 £419/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 514k £2150 £418/100k: Keady producer 590k £2440 £414/100k: Dungannon producer 550k £2250 £409/100k: Keady producer 558k £2260 £405/100k: Tassagh producer 558k £2240 £401/100k: Keady producer 524k £2100 £401/100k: 566k £2260 £399/100k: Tynan producer 542k £2150 £397/100k.

MIDWEIGHT HEIFERS

Nutts Corner producer 412k £1860 £452/100k: Newry producer 420k £1870 £445/100k: Nutts Corner producer 412k £1780 £432/100k: Crossmaglen producer 426k £1790 £420/100k: Jerrettspass producer 494k £2060 £417/100k: Nutts Corner producer 428k £1770 £414/100k: Jerrettspass producer 458k £1850 £404/100k: Poyntzpass producer 418k £1680 £402/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 472k £1890 £400/100k: Crossmaglen producer 496k £1980 £399/100k.

HEAVY BULLOCKS

Kilkeel producer 678k £2750 £406/100k: Crossmaglen producer 636k £2550 £401/100k: Dungannon producer 602k £2370 £394/100k: Dromore producer 714k £2700 £378/100k: 662k £2500 £378/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 622k £2340 £376/100k: Dungannon producer 616k £2300 £373/100k: Dromore producer 692k £2580 £373/100k.

FORWARD BULLOCKS

Portadown producer 572k £2240 £392/100k: Poyntzpass producer 534k £20660 £386/100k: 598k £2280 £381/100k: Portadown producer 546k £2080 £381/100k: Donaghcloney producer 504k £1910 £379/100k: Loughgall producer 516k £1950 £378/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 574k £2150 £375/100k: Loughgall producer 530k £1970 £372/100k.

MIDWEIGHT BULLOCKS

Benburb producer 456k £2060 £452/100k: Armagh producer 416k £1860 £447/100k: 390k £1720 £441/100k: 444k £1890 £426/100k: 368k 31560 £424/100k: Cullyhanna producer 420k £1770 £422/100k: Armagh producer 400k £1680 £420/100k: Dungannon producer 476k £2000 £420/100k: Tandragee producer 416k £1740 £418/100k: Dungannon producer 428k £1790 £418/100k: Tandragee producer 436k £1800 £413/100k.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS

Glenanne producer 628k £2130 £339/100k: Poyntzpass producer 572k £1900 £332/100k: 540k £1780 £329/100k: Loughbrickland producer 582k £1900 £327/100k: 606k £1970 £325/100k: 558k £1760 £316/100k: Poyntzpass producer 540k £1700 £315/100k: Loughbrickland producer 532k £1670 £314/100k.

LIGHT HEIFER WEANLINGS

Nutts Corner producer 276k £1360 £493/100k: Rathfriland producer 282k £1380 £489/100k: Dromara producer 284k £1380 £486/100k: Keady producer 232k £1090 £470/100k: 262k £1230 £470/100k: Tandragee producer 294k £1340 £456/100k: Moira producer 218k £960 £440/100k: 278k £1200 £432/100k: 270k £1130 £419/100k.

MIDWEIGHT HEIFER WEANLINGS

Dromara producer 304k £1570 £517/100k: 320k £1610 £503/100k: Cullyhanna producer 378k £1890 £500/100k: Dromara producer 332k £1580 £476/100k: Mayobridge producer 330k £1550 £470/100k: Richhill producer 342k £1570 £459/100k: Cullyhanna producer 370k £1670 £451/100k: Cullyhanna producer 318k £1430 £450/100k.

STRONG FEMALE WEANLINGS

Cullyhanna producer 434k £1900 £438/100k: 412k £1770 £430/100k: 436k £1640 £376/100k: Aghalee producer 410k £1470 £359/100k.

LIGHT MALE WEANLINGS

Tynan producer 284k £1540 £542/100k: Rathfriland producer 248k £1340 £540/100k: 246k £1320 £537/100k: Dromara producer 286k £1480 £518/100k: Darkley producer 250k £1240 £496/100k: Dromara producer 298k £1460 £490/100k: Rathfriland producer 296k £1450 £490/100k: Newry producer 230k £1070 £465/100k: Moira producer 196k £900 £459/100k.

MIDWEIGHT MALE WEANLINGS

Tynan producer 334k £1740 £521/100k: 352k £1740 £494/100k: Richhill producer 366k £1750 £478/100k: Armagh producer 346k £1640 £474/100k: Ardglass producer 364k 31710 £470/100k: 372k £1730 £465.100k: Camlough producer 400k £1860 £465/100k: Newry producer 322k £1460 £453/100k.

STRONG MALE WEANLINGS

Lisburn producer 416k £1940 £466/100k: Tynan producer 444k £1890 £426/100k: Ardglass producer 416k £1770 £426/100k: Forkhill producer 426k £1810 £425/100k: Tynan producer 416k £1730 £416/100k: Aghalee producer 528k £2200 £417/100K; Lisburn producer 426k £1750 £411/100k: Camlough producer 464k £1890 £407/100k: 510k £2070 £406/100k: Dromara producer 424k £1700 £401/100k: Tynan producer 410k £1640 £400/100k.