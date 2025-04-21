High quality grass for high performance cows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As we plough full steam ahead into the grazing season, it’s worth remembering, managing grass properly is one of the most cost-effective ways to boost milk from forage.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grazed grass has been calculated to be the cheapest source of energy available to farms, costing half the amount per MJ of metabolizable energy when compared to silage.

However, to maximise the potential of grass, it is vital to enter fields at the right stage — and that’s when grass has 2.5 to 3 leaves per tiller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grazing at this stage is a simple shift that can drive milk from grass and reduce costs — a win for both cow and farmer.

United Feeds' Matt Bourne inspecting a spring grazing sward

This stage lines up with a grass cover of around 2,800–3,200 kg DM/ha on a well-managed sward. Grazing at this point gives cows the best quality grass and sets the paddock up well for quick and even re-growth.

Why the 2.5–3 leaf stage matters for dairy cows

Each grass plant (tiller) produces leaves one at a time — typically one every 5-8 days around May, depending on factors such as soil temperature. Once the third leaf appears, the oldest one (the first) starts to die off. That means quality starts to drop if you wait too long to graze.

By grazing at the 2.5 to 3 leaf stage, you’re hitting the sweet spot: maximum energy, protein, and digestibility, with enough bulk to fill cows but not so much that you lose quality.

Milk in the grass

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cows grazing lush grass at the right stage will eat more dry matter and get more energy from every bite. This translates into better milk yields and improved milk solids — especially important early in lactation.

On the other hand, if grass gets too strong — say, over 3,500 kg DM/ha — when it has passed the 3-leaf stage, it becomes more stemmy and harder to digest. That slows down cow intake and can lead to a dip in milk output. And if you graze too early, before the 2.5-leaf stage around 2,500 kg DM/ha, the plant hasn’t recovered its energy reserves, which slows regrowth and weakens the sward over time.

Setting up the next round

Good grazing at the right stage doesn’t just benefit the cows — it benefits the paddock too. Grazing at 2.5–3 leaves helps maintain dense, leafy swards and encourages quick recovery.

That means more grazings per paddock each year and less pressure to top or re-seed.

A simple walk can save you money

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You don’t need fancy gadgets to walk the fields, your wellington boot and a good eye can give you a good indicator of the cover. Whilst tools such as plate meters and sward sticks will likely be more accurate, it doesn’t matter if it’s not being done regularly. Walking the fields at least weekly with no tools will always be better than going out with the best tech once every 2-3 weeks. When out for a dander watch for leaf stage, ground cover, and signs of dead material at the base. For help and advice on measuring grass, calculating your grass supply and demand or even building a grass wedge, contact your local United Feeds’ Ruminant Nutrition Advisor.