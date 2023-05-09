High Speeds in Derry City – Andy Mitchell 1st Open NIPA
For week four of the NIPA old bird race programme the birds moved on to Fermoy. The race was arranged for Sunday due to the weather but as it turned out Saturday would have been ok.
Birds were collected Saturday evening, but liberation was delayed at Fermoy due to fog and mist with light drizzle.
Conditions improved and almost 22,500 birds were released at 10.30am in a fresh south-west wind, in helping conditions the longer flying lofts were expected to make the best time. That’s exactly how it turned out with the best bird timed in Derry City by Andy Mitchell secretary of Amelia Earhart. He won the club last week and this time has 1st Club, 1st Sect H and 1st Open NIPA. It was a very close finish with the Derry & Dist loft of J & G Ramsey on the same yard followed by B & D Coyle best in the Coleraine Triangle.
NIPA Open 1st Fermoy 741/22,431 – 1-1H Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1968.42, 2-2H J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1968.36, 3-1A B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1968.15, 4-3H Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 1966, 5-2A B & D Coyle 1965, 6-3A B & D Coyle 1965, 7-4A M McPhillips Coalisland & Dist 1965, 8-1E K Allister Monaghan 1963, 9-52E W Walker Monaghan 1961, 10-5A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1961, 11-6A S Diamond 1955, 12-4H David Booth Mourne & Dist 1955, 13-5H Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1953, 14-7A J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1951, 15-3E R McCracken Markethill 1951, 16-1B M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1951, 17-8A B Isbaner Dungannon & Dist 1949, 18-4E David Calvin Bondhill Soc 1943, 19-9A K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1942, 20-10A B & D Coyle 1942.
NIPA Section C 1st Fermoy 126/3558 – D & R Turkington Doagh & Dist 1921, D McElhone Eastway 1920, J & D Braniff Glen 1917, 1911, D McElhone 1910, McMurray & Anderson Ligoniel & Dist 1900, J Burrows Eastway 1899, Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare & Dist 1897, 1897, J & D Braniff 1895.
NIPA Section D 1st Fermoy 92/2732 – J Greenaway Hills & Maze 1936, O & M Monaghan Colin 1925, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1916, O & M Monaghan 1916, Johnston Bros Colin 1916, J Kennedy & Son Glen 1905, J Greenaway 1902, H McAvoy Harmony 1901, G Smith Lisburn & Dist 1894, J Greenaway 1891.
NIPA Section F 1st Fermoy 75/1848 – Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1834, P Murray Crossgar 1833, R Moore & Son Bangor 1828, 1828, McGimpsey Bros Ards 1921, R Moore & Son 1813, W & L Robinson Comber Cent 1809, McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1808, 1808, 1808.
NIPA Section G 1st Fermoy 59/2585 – Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1934, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1931, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1930, S Ogle 1926, J Smyth & Sons Drumnavaddy 1924, 1922, 1920, Ron Williamson 1915, S Ogle 1910, 1909.
NIPA Race/Date
1st Fermoy Sunday 7th May 2023 – Liberated at 10.30am in a Fresh SW wind
NIPA Section A 1st Fermoy 57/1778 – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1969, 1965, 1965, M McPhillips Coalisland & Dist 1965, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1961, 1955, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1951, B Isbaner Dungannon & Dist 1949, K Morton & Son Cookstown Soc 1942, B & D Coyle 1942.
NIPA Sect A Clubs 1st Fermoy
Coalisland & District 17/462 – M McPhillips 1965, B Morgan 1931, 1931, 1930, G Quinn 1908, M McPhillips 1901.
Coleraine Premier HPS 14/635 – B & D Coyle 1968, 1965, 1965, S Diamond 1961, 1955, J Hanson 1951.
Coleraine & County Derry RPS 5/76 – W & W Murdock 1894, T McCrudden 1846, B McCrudden 1838, K Darragh 1829.
Cookstown Social 8/340 – K Morton & Son 1942, G & S Smith 1913, 1912, K Morton & Son 1911, J Campbell & Son 1907, G & S Smith 1903.
Castledawson 3/55 – S McFlynn 1831, 1829, 1799, Lynn & Leacock 1785, 1775, 1766.
Dungannon & District 7/135 – Bartek Isbaner 1949, J & J Sampson 1930, I Blair 1916, B Isbaner 1838, J & J Sampson 1836, 1826.
Windsor Social 10/358 – C Parke 1914, S Gage 1896, M Simpson 1896, K Glass 1882, C Parke 1870, 1864.
NIPA Section B 1st Fermoy 98/3231 – M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1951, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1934, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1932, D Devenney Ballymoney 1927, J Connolly Ballymoney 1924, 1923, B & R Watton Ballymoney 1923, J Rock Harryville 1919, 1919, S & N Maginty 1916.
NIPA Sect B Clubs 1st Fermoy
Ahoghill Flying Club 6/262 – Young McManus & Sons 1934, 1916, 1915, 1910, J Smyth & Son 1904, T Whyte 1903.
Ballymoney HPS 23/931 – D & H Stuart 1932, D Devenney 1927, J Connolly 1924, 1923, B & R Watton 1923, 1914. Well done to D & H Stuart on winning the race from Fermoy they won the same race last year, also 1st Club Dervock.
Ballymoney West Combine –
Broughshane & District 6/127 – D Houston & Son 1838, M Neilly 1831, A Purvis 1816, 1799, M Neilly 1783, D Houston & Son 1780.
Ballymena & District HPS 4/159 – Blair & Rankin 1914, J Eagleson & Sons 1886, 1886, Blair & Rankin 1885, J Eagleson & Sons 1885, 1883.
Cullybackey HPS 10/344 – Mr & Mrs Robinson 1909, C Moore 1886, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1882, G Gibson 1878, McAlonan Bros 1872, G Gibson 1872.
Crumlin & District 9/264 – McConville Bros 1902, Fleming Bros 1872, McConville Bros 1852, Fleming Bros 1849, McConville Bros 1847, 1847.
Dervock RPS 9/417 – D & H Stuart 1932, D Devenney 1927, A & M Boyle 1912, D & H Stuart b1906, A & M Boyle 1894, C McCook 1860.
Harryville HPS 8/195 – Jimmy Rock 1919, 1919, S Johnston & Son 1907, 1889, 1876, 1864.
Kells & District HPS 7/183 – Surgenor Bros 1887, H Turkington 1884, Harry Boyd 1883, 1879, 1875, H Turkington 1858. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – A Barkley & Son 1840, B Swann & Son 1809, S McIlveen 1757, Surgenor Bros 1739, Gregg Bros 1726.
Muckamore HPS 8/317 – Sam & Norman Maginty 1916, 1889, 1889, 1875, 1872, Sam Murphy 1870. Four in a row for the Maginty team, some racing.
Randalstown HPS 7/162 – J Millar 1877, J McNeill & Son 1870, Stewart Bros 1851, J Millar 1827, N Percy & Son 1811, J Millar 1802.
Rasharkin &District HPS 7/114 – H Cubitt 1915, A C & T Tweed 1896, F Barkley 1875, W McFetridge 1867, J & M Milliken 1857, W McFetridge 1855. Congratulations to Harold Cubitt taking top spot from today’s race from Fermoy, 3 out 4 for Harold having a super run. Norman Bradley PO.
NIPA Section E 1st Fermoy 142/5047 – Keith Allister Monaghan 1963, William Walker Monaghan 1961, R McCracken Markethill 1951, David Calvin Bondhill Soc 1943, G & A Campbell Armagh 1941, R G & G Donaldson Edgarstown 1939, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1937, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1933, Moody Bros Gilford & Dist 1931, Keith Allister 1930.
NIPA Sect E Clubs 1st Fermoy
Annaghmore 15/593 – R D Calvin 1937, J & E Calvin 1933, 1922, G Buckley & Son 1918, R Buckley 1918, G Calvin & Son 1915.
Armagh HPS 12/379 – G & A Campbell 1941, D C & P McArdle 1928, 1925, G & A Campbell 1900, 1898, P Duffy 1895.
Beechpark Social 9/273 – D Mawhinney & Son 1906, 1906, 1880, 1870, 1854, 1840.
Bondhill Social 3/243 – D Calvin 1943, Capper Bros 1917, D Calvin 1908, 1908, 1907, John Greenaway 1903.
Edgarstown 17/677 – R G & G Donaldson 1939, Paul Hope 1924, T McClean 1900, R Bell & Sons 1900, T McClean 1900, G & C Simmons 1898. Well done to team Donaldson taking the win and making it 2 in a row. Their winner a Red cheq cock down off their Walkingshaw lines, is also a previous winner taking first club Gowran Park last season and 3rd club Talbenny for good measure. Well done to all in the result.
Gilford & District 14/456 – Moody Bros 1931, G O’Dowd 1916, T Wilson 1911, 1909, A Feeney & Son 1896, 1893.
Laurelvale 10/360 – C Brown 1902, Alan Craig 1899, 1894, 1891, 1885, 1873.
Loughgall 4/244 – Nelson Weir 1927, 1927, S West 1906, 1894, 1893, 1887.
Lurgan Social 23/743 – D Fegan 1928, C J & B Ferris 1923, 1923, 1920, J Douglas & Son 1919, C J & B Ferris 1918. On behalf of the committee and the members of Lurgan Social HPS we would like to send our best wishes to fellow clubman Sean Curran who recently went through surgery. Speedy recovery Sean. Eamon Wright PO.
Markethill HPS 8/220 – R McCracken 1951, Humphries & Baird 1929, M Bruce & Daughter 1928, r McCracken 1911, M Bruce & Daughter 1909, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1903.
Monaghan HPS 7/202 – Keith Allister 1963, William Walker 1961, Keith Allister 1930, Cooney Bros 1923, Keith Allister 1892, S O’Brien 1856.
Portadown & Drumcree 6/188 – J Sterritt 1897, J Gordon 1870, J Sterritt 1865, 1862, 1852, J Whitten & Son 1848. Well done to Jonathan Sterritt on winning today’s race from Fermoy with a great card of pigeons.Well done to all members in the Top 10.
The Meadows 6/224 – Alan Larkin 1905, Larkin Bros 1875, 1873, G Douglas 1866, 1862, 1848.
NIPA Section H 1st Fermoy 92/1652 – Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1968, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1968, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 1966, David Booth Mourne & Dist 1955, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1953, K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1942, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1939, A Kelly Omagh & Dist 1937, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1933, J & B Knox Maiden City 1932.
NIPA Sect H Clubs 1st Fermoy
Amelia Earhart 8/88 – Andy Mitchell 1968, C Fox 1921, R McMonagle 1914, H Hegarty 1903, M Rabbet 1885, R McMonagle 1880.
Derry & District 16/303 – J & G Ramsey 1968, Cooley Bros 1966, A McCrudden 1933, D Canning 1931, 1924, D McNulty 1915.
Foyle RPS 13/190 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1908, 1907, Barry Hart 1889, D & W Lofts 1889.
Limavady 10/199 – Keith Mullan 1865, R Witherow 1834, 1819, G Duddy 1816, 1810, Keith Mullan 1809.
Londonderry RPS 6/93 – N Murray 1918, L Flanagan & Son 1913, N Murray 1880, L Flanagan & Son 1880, N Murray 1864, 1853.
Maiden City 12/167 – J & B Knox 1932, P Cregan 1917, P McLaughlin 1888, Concanon Bros 1879, N Cassidy 1877, P McLaughlin 1875.
Mourne & District HPS 5/178 – David Booth 1955, 1896, 1896, 1878, T Booth 1875, 1875.
Omagh & District 6/151 – K Armstrong 1942, A Kelly 1937, 1888, K Armstrong 1859, G Quinn 1929, A Kelly 1828.
Strabane & District Inv RPC 16/283 – Dessie Mullen 1953, Freddie Patterson 1939, 1921, Ian Brown 1921, Dessie Mullen 1911, 1906.
City of Derry Fed 1st Fermoy – Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1968, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1968, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 1966, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1933, J & B Knox Maiden City 1932, D Canning Derry & Dist 1931, 1924, C Fox Amelia Earhart 1921, N Murray Londonderry 1918, P Cregan Maiden City 1917, D McNulty Derry & Dist 1915, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1914, l Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1913, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1908, 1907, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 1903, Hugh Hegarty Amelia Earhart 1903, M McCloskey Berry & Dist 1894, Barry Hart Foyle 1889, D & W Lofts Foyle 1889.
Foyle Valley Combine 1st Fermoy – Andy Mitchell Amelia Earhart 1968, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1968, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 1966, Dessie Mullen Strabane & Dist 1953, Freddie Patterson Strabane & Dist 1939, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 1933, J & B Knox Maiden City 1932, D Canning Derry & Dist 1931, 1924, C Kox Amelia Earhart 1921, Freddie Patterson 1921, Ian Brown Strabane & Dist 1921, N Murray Londonderry 1918, P Cregan Maiden City 1917, D McNulty Derry & Dist 1915, ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 1914, l Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1913, Dessie Mullen 1911, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1908, 1907.
Bobby and Danny make it 3 in a row with a 1,2,3. Another brilliant performance from a loft on fire. Congratulations B & D. This week’s winner is one of exchanged youngsters between Bobby and Rab Rea of Larne. 1st, 2nd & 3rd Sect A, and 3rd, 5th & 6th Open NIPA. Absolutely fantastic team flying. My personal heartiest congratulations Bobby & Danny. Adrian Moffatt PO.
Coleraine Triangle 1st Fermoy – B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1968, 1965, 1965, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1961, 1955, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1951, M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1961, B & D Coyle 1942, Dessie Quinn Coleraine Prem 1935, Paul O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1935, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1933, S Diamond 1932, 1929, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1923, B & D Coyle 1923.
McManus Loft tops Combine from Fermoy
The NIPA racing season continued with their fourth race from the town of Fermoy on the River Blackwater in County Cork. Birds were liberation on Sunday, 7th May at 10.30am in southerly winds with the outcome a very fast race. The Croft Loft's of Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill enjoyed an excellent race topping the Mid Antrim Combine on 1934 and in total had a further six birds placed in the Combine top 20. Their winning 4yo blue pied hen is bred direct from their Van Den Brande pigeons and has won many prizes in the past. A great start to the season for the McManus father and son partnership with 3 x 1st club wins and 2 x 1st Combine wins in four races. Jimmy Rock the Harryville winner and also best in the Town was next best with two birds doing 1919 and placed 2nd & 3rd Combine. Jimmy's first bird a yearling chequer hen won five prizes as a youngster. Sire Jacob's from Gerald Delaney and dam Wildermeerch from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey. Jimmy's second bird timed was a yearling blue pied hen. Sire Jacobs x Van Den Bulck again from Gerald Delaney and dam Jimmy's own 1st Open NIPA Penzance winner. Both hens were clocking. Harold Cubitt was best in Rasharkin for the third time this season on 1915 with a yearling dark cheq widowhood cock bred by Jimmy Smyth of Ahoghill. Bertie Blair was best in Ballymena & District on 1914 and placed 7th Combine with the same yearling cock that won the club last week from Roscrea and 12th Combine. Sire a Jackie Steele Lambrecht and dam gifted to Bertie by the late George Bell. Laurence and Heather Robinson had their first win in Cullybackey on 1909 with a 3yo blue hen bred down from Willy Van Herck birds from P & J Boal of Dromore. This steady hen as been placed 1st and 2 x 3rd club and 6th, 10th & 16th Combine already this season. Geoff Surgenor was best in Kells & District for the second race running on 1887, John Miller had his second Randalstown win of the season on 1877 and Davy Houston & Son had the winner in Broughshane on 1838. The top 32 fanciers in the Combine result next week from Fermoy (2) will qualify for the OB knock-out commencing from Skibbereen Inland National. Mervyn Eagleson PO.
Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy (1) 53/1472 - Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1934, Jimmy Rock Harryville 1919, Jimmy Rock Harryville 1919, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1916, Harold Cubitt Rasharkin 1915, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1915, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1914, D Dixon Rasharkin Rasharkin 1912, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1910, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1909, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1904, Trevor Whyte Ahoghill 1903, Trevor Whyte Ahoghill 1903, D Dixon Rasharkin 1902, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1898, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1897, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1896, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1891, Surgenor Bros Kells 1887, C Moore Cullybackey 1886, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1886, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1886, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1885, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1885, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1885, H Turkington Kells 1884, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1883, Harry Boyd Kells & Dist 1883, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1882, Harry Boyd Kells & Dist 1879, G Gibson Cullybackey 1878, J Miller Randalstown 1877, Harry Boyd Kells & Dist 1875, F Barkley Rasharkin 1875, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1874, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1874, McAlonan Bros Cullybackey 1872, G Gibson Cullybackey 1872, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 1870, T Whyte Ahoghill 1869.
Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Week 4 Fermoy (1) -
Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 163, D Dixon Rasharkin 100, H Cubitt Rasharkin 90, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 77, G Gibson Cullybackey 74, A Darragh Cullybackey & J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, H Boyd Kells 41, J Rock Harryville 40, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 31
Champions’ League Group Stage - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 knock-out competition commencing from 1st Talbenny –
Group (1) J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, S Crawford Harryville 21, A Pervis Broughshane 0, Stewart Bros Randalstown 0
Group (2) A Darragh Cullybackey 43, H Boyd Kells 41, W McFetridge Rasharkin 16, R H Clements Harryville 0
Group (3) Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 163, Gregg Bros Kells 0, J & J Greer Cullybackey 0, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 0
Group (4) T Whyte Ahoghill 17, T & M Morrow Broughshane 0, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 0, F Barkley Rasharkin 0
Group (5) J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 77, A Barkley & Son Kells 12, M Neilly Broughshane 0, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 0,
Group (6) J Rock Harryville 40, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 30, T & G Balmer Ahoghill 0, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0
Group (7) Surgenor Bros Kells 19, D Craig Harryville 0, J Miller Randalstown 0, G & A Eagleson Ballymena 0
Group (8) D Dixon Rasharkin 100, G Gibson Cullybackey 74, R Service & Son Ballymena 0, Houston Bros Randalstown 0.
