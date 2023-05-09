The NIPA racing season continued with their fourth race from the town of Fermoy on the River Blackwater in County Cork. Birds were liberation on Sunday, 7th May at 10.30am in southerly winds with the outcome a very fast race. The Croft Loft's of Paddy and William McManus of Ahoghill enjoyed an excellent race topping the Mid Antrim Combine on 1934 and in total had a further six birds placed in the Combine top 20. Their winning 4yo blue pied hen is bred direct from their Van Den Brande pigeons and has won many prizes in the past. A great start to the season for the McManus father and son partnership with 3 x 1st club wins and 2 x 1st Combine wins in four races. Jimmy Rock the Harryville winner and also best in the Town was next best with two birds doing 1919 and placed 2nd & 3rd Combine. Jimmy's first bird a yearling chequer hen won five prizes as a youngster. Sire Jacob's from Gerald Delaney and dam Wildermeerch from Gary Gibson of Cullybackey. Jimmy's second bird timed was a yearling blue pied hen. Sire Jacobs x Van Den Bulck again from Gerald Delaney and dam Jimmy's own 1st Open NIPA Penzance winner. Both hens were clocking. Harold Cubitt was best in Rasharkin for the third time this season on 1915 with a yearling dark cheq widowhood cock bred by Jimmy Smyth of Ahoghill. Bertie Blair was best in Ballymena & District on 1914 and placed 7th Combine with the same yearling cock that won the club last week from Roscrea and 12th Combine. Sire a Jackie Steele Lambrecht and dam gifted to Bertie by the late George Bell. Laurence and Heather Robinson had their first win in Cullybackey on 1909 with a 3yo blue hen bred down from Willy Van Herck birds from P & J Boal of Dromore. This steady hen as been placed 1st and 2 x 3rd club and 6th, 10th & 16th Combine already this season. Geoff Surgenor was best in Kells & District for the second race running on 1887, John Miller had his second Randalstown win of the season on 1877 and Davy Houston & Son had the winner in Broughshane on 1838. The top 32 fanciers in the Combine result next week from Fermoy (2) will qualify for the OB knock-out commencing from Skibbereen Inland National. Mervyn Eagleson PO.