Hillside Commercials gear up for online Hotties Sale

Lot 5 at the forthcoming Hillside Hotties online sale of commercial cattle is a special heifer, and has just been crowned the NI Limousin Club Commercial Champion at the National Show.A number of sisters are also set to go under the hammer.

Get in on the action at the forthcoming Hillside Hotties Sale to be staged online by Ivan Lynn and sons Conall, Dan and Liam over the weekend 15th to 18th August.

The Lynn Team have hand picked a select number of high potential calves from the heart of their Hillside commercial enterprise. These will be offered for sale using the popular online portal Marteye, in conjunction with leading auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington.

One of the sales head turners is without doubt the recently crowned NI Limousin Club National Show Commercial Champion "Knockladyne Girl". This absolute beauty of a black Limousin heifer is sired by the legendary Trueman Idol, and is out of the much admired British Blue cow purchased from James Alexander at £10,000. She has a number of full sisters also in the sale - these genetics should not be missed!

A viewing day will be held on farm on Saturday, 16th August at 82 Hillside Road, Armoy BT53 8RX. Full preview to follow.

For pre sale enquiries contact auctioneer James Little 07872 840685 or Ivan Lynn 07711 874782.