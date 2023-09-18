Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The Glynns’ was launched recently by local historian and former Moyle Council Chairman, Randal McDonnell, at a special event held in Cushendall.

The 100-page magazine is packed with articles about topics of interest ranging across the society’s area, stretching from Ballycastle to Glenarm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The magazine is named ‘The Glynns’ because that was the old name for The Glens of Antrim.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the audience at the launch of The Glynns, Volume 50. Pic: McAuley multimedia

It was first published in 1973, edited by a founding member of the society, the late Frank Connolly of Cushendall.

Copies of The Glynns can be obtained in local outlets, the Society office in Cushendall or ordered online (in print or digital form) at www.antrimhistory.net

Donnell O’Loan, editor of The Glynns, said: “It is with great pleasure that we present this, the 50th edition of The Glynns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have almost 100 pages with 17+ articles and a full-colour cover illustrating each of the Glens of Antrim and Rathlin Island.”

Members of the audience at the launch of The Glynns, Volume 50. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

He added: “We have a number of academic articles which The Glynns has always been noted for, and then we have other articles from local historians, which I think a lot of locals and others will find very interesting.

“We’re very proud that we have reached the 50th edition, and we certainly look forward to having many more articles in many more Glynns in the years to come. I know there are many more subjects out there to be researched.”

Content in the 50th edition includes articles about John Hewitt, famine in North Antrim, Ballycastle War Memorial, the arrest of Roger Casement, miners’ lamp inventor Sir Humphry Davy and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contributors include the poet Cahal Dallat, Donal J. O’Sullivan, retired Chief Superintendent of An Garda Síochána, Brian Turner, former president of the Federation for Ulster Local Studies, and Eleanor Lucy Bird and Frank Pearson, both of the Davy Notebooks Project at Lancaster University.

Marie Kinney and the Ballycastle Comhaltas Group who entertained the audience at the launch of The Glynns, Volume 50. Pic: McAuley Multimedia

The Glens of Antrim Historical Society was founded in 1965 and celebrates its 60th anniversary in two years’ time.