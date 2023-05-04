Holstein bull sells for 9,000gns at Kilrea

Bred by Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, Donaghmore, County Tyrone, the fourteen-month-old bull, Relough Danstar ET, also set a new record for the highly acclaimed 300-cow herd.

He was sired by Westcoast Redcarpet A2A2, and is the first Relough bull sold at auction from two generations of EX95 dams.

His dam Relough Jedi Danna 23* LP50 SP EX95(2) produced 12,549kgs at 4.25% butterfat and 3.98% protein in her third lactation.

Malcolm McLean, Donaghmore, Dungannon, with the 9,000gns Relough Danstar ET, reserve champion at Holstein NI’s annual bull sale at Kilrea. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Relough Danstar ET caught the eye of judge Kenny Watson, Coleraine, to secure the reserve championship ribbons.

The Relough herd also claimed the supreme championship title, and sold four bulls to average £4,751 per head.

Trade for bulls at the annual Holstein NI sale was steady, and following a complete clearance auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed that 11 lots changed hands to average £3,307 each – an increase of £616 on last year’s sale.

Full report next week.

Further details and catalogues of upcoming sales from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, tel: 028 29540269.