Holstein bulls catalogued for Kilrea

Auctioneer Mark Stewart has confirmed that Holstein NI’s annual show and sale, sponsored by United Feeds, has attracted an entry of eight bulls from the Keely, Inch and Prehen herds.

The bulls on offer have GPLI values to £839 and range in age from July 2021 to December 2021. They are bred from proven cow families with strength, production, fertility and longevity.

The catalogue includes sons of leading AI sires and stock bulls such as Lakemead Jingle, SSI PR Renegade, Annadale Haysmuir, Willsbro Abbott, Peak Altaplinko, Winstar Mendel P and Prehen Ringrose.

Alan Boyd, United Feeds, with John McIlrath, HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, and Holstein NI committee member Jonny Matthews.

Mark Stewart said: “There is something for everyone. The catalogue features pure-bred Holstein bulls, and bulls boasting a blend of quality Friesian and Holstein genetics.

One of the headliners is (lot 4) Prehen Elton GPLI of £839 - one of the highest genomic PLI service age bulls to be offered for sale in the UK. His dam Peak Elize is an elite donor dam at Peak Alta Genetics.

The pre-sale show gets underway at 11.00am, and will be judged by David McNaugher from the noted Mullaugher Herd based in Aghadowey.

The sale will commence at noon (approx), immediately after the mart’s weekly dairy auction.

Further details and catalogues from HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, tel: 028 29540269.