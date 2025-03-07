Holstein bulls to 8,200gns at Kilrea

Prices topped at 8,200gns and 7,000gns, with 16 lots attracting a complete clearance and setting a record average of £3,935 per head – up £1,403 on last year when 13 bulls levelled at £2,532 each.

Auctioneer Mark Stewart praised the quality of bulls on offer and said numerous bidders went home with empty trailers. “The catalogue attracted considerable attention from ringside and online bidders. Anyone who didn’t get a stock bull, will have another opportunity at our next Holstein NI show and sale, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 6th May.”

Topping the sale at 8,200gns was the second placed Relough Danomes PLI £539 bred by Ronald McLean and sons, Malcolm and Barry, from Donaghmore near Dungannon. This fourteen-month-old bull was sired by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2, and is bred from Relough Lambda Danna 3 VG86 who gave 11,157kgs at 3.53% butterfat and 3.1% protein in her first 305-day lactation. Backed by multiple generations of VG and EX dams, he sold to Robert Anderson from Dungannon.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Genus ABS. Judge Kenny Watson from the noted 170-cow Majestic Herd at Macosquin, Coleraine, awarded the supreme championship plaudits to Robbie and Stuart Smith’s Prehen Sante PLI £537. Sired by Pine Tree Denovo Avon, his dam is Prehen Brook Saskia EX90 who averaged 10,558kgs at 5.13% butterfat and 3.64% protein in three 305-day lactations.

This sixteen-month-old bull came under the hammer at 7,000gns, and was snapped up by David Parke from Ballyward, County Down.

Robbie and Stuart Smith’s offering saw seven bulls sell to average £3,458 per head.

“Today’s champion is a real stand-out bull. He is well fleshed, has a good top and walks well on a sound feet and legs,” commented the judge.

The McLean family had a good day at the office, selling five bulls form their 300-cow Relough herd, to average £5,544 each.

The fourteen-month-old Relough Chronicle PLI £570 claimed the reserve championship and sold for 5,000gns to G Hayes from Ballymena. Another by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2, he was bred from Relough Fynn Crimson 6 VG86 who produced 12,958kgs at 4.19% butterfat and 3.26% protein in her second lactation.

Judge Kenny Watson added: “The reserve champion is another nice dairy bull with good legs and feet and a level top.”

Next best at 4,900gns was the fourteen-month-old Relough Dansmo PLI £496. Sired by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2, his dam is Relough Nadal Danna LP80 SP EX91 (3) who averaged 12,728kgs at 5.2% butterfat and 3.7% protein in six 305-day lactations. His gdam Relough Sargeant Danna 8* SP EX95 (5) has produced over 135 tonnes of milk and is still milking in the herd. He joins David and Alan Wallace’s Abercorn Herd in Antrim.

CEH Music was behind the breeding of the McLean’s honourable mention award winner, Relough Danse PLI £465. Bred from Relough Kenobi Danna 6 EX91, he sold for 4,300gns to Mr McClenaghan from Antrim.

The fifteen-month-old Relough Crimahd PLI £619 sold for 4,000gns to James and Alex Walker’s Caddy Herd at Randalstown. Sired by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2, he was bred from Relough Einstein Crimson 3 VG87.

Results from the showring:

Class 1 - Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Curtis GPLI £606 by Cherrypencol Denovo Leo A2A2; 2, William Black, Keely Santos Liberty by Annadale Santos; 3, Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Heardle GPLI £426 by Denovo 17835 Lennon-P; 4, Alan Paul, Slatabogie Odyssey by Siemers Apple Army.

Class 2 – 1, and champion, Robbie and Stuart Smith, Prehen Sante PLI £537 by Pine Tree Denovo Avon; 2, Ronald McLean and Sons, Relough Danomes PLI £539 by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2; 3, Ronald McLean and Sons, Relough Crimahd PLI £618 by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2; 4, Alan Paul, Slatabogie Shotgun by Picston Shottle.

Class 3 – 1, and reserve champion, Ronald McLean and Sons, Relough Chronicle PLI £570 by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2; 2, and honourable mention, Relough Danse PLI £465 by CEH Music; 3, Prehen 5718 Elon PLI £468 by Prehen Elon; 4, Ronald McLean and Sons, Relough Dansmo PL! 496 by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2.

