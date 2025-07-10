Holstein Celebration and AGM returns to NI

During the two-day event, Holstein NI member Mark Logan from the Clovervale prefix, Islandmagee, was elected president of Holstein UK – the largest independent cattle breed society in Europe.

Mark Logan is well known and highly respected throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield. His enthusiasm for pedigree cattle - British Friesian, Holstein and Jersey, as well as Irish Moiled, spans more than fifty years.

He is the fourth club member from Northern Ireland to hold this prestigious position, following in the footsteps of the late Sam Wilson, and breed stalwarts Wilbert Rankin and David Perry.

Holstein NI chairman, Geoffrey Patton said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome the Holstein Celebration back to Northern Ireland. The last visit was in 2017.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to Mark, as he embarks on a busy and varied presidential timetable over the next twelve months. Mark is a great friend to many, and as a club, we are very proud of his achievements. He is a great ambassador for the breed and I know he will do an incredible job.”

Speaking after his election, Mark Logan said: “I could never have imagined that when I made friends at primary school with children of pedigree British Friesian breeders, that cows would have such a major influence on my life, and that one day, I would be president of Holstein UK.

“It is an honour for me to follow in the footsteps of previous presidents from Northern Ireland. My thanks to Wilbert and David for their advice and encouragement.”

Mark Logan paid tribute to everyone who nurtured his career in the early days. “Undoubtedly, joining Clandeboye Estate in 1991 has led to where I am today. I will be forever grateful to the late Lady Dufferin for the freedom she gave me in building the Clandeboye Herd – former UK premier herd winner and recipient of two Master Breeder Awards.

“She wrote in her diary regarding her legacy, “not what I have done, but what I’ve made possible for others to do”. Whilst, those words are true, they greatly underestimate the contribution Lady Dufferin made to Clandeboye."

He added: “For thirty years I was very fortunate to have the help, support and friendship from the late John Robinson. On becoming president-elect, one of my first thoughts was to surprise him tonight with a Long Service Award. Sadly, that cannot happen, as he was taken from us recently after a short illness. John’s dedication to his family, and the Clandeboye Estate, will be long remembered by all who knew him.”

The two-day trip attracted hundreds of Holstein members and breed enthusiasts from England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

Geoffrey Patton added: “The event provided a great opportunity for Holstein NI to showcase the best of Northern Ireland, not only in terms of Holstein cattle, but top-class tourist attractions, locally produced food and drink, and idyllic scenery.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback received from those who attended. I would like to thank everyone involved in organising the busy itinerary, especially the host farms and all those who contributed to a successful couple of days.

“I also want to formally thank our valued sponsors, without whom, it would be impossible to run events such as this. I would encourage members to show their appreciation by supporting these businesses in the future.”

The 2025 Holstein Celebration kicked off with a visit to the Ards Herd, owned by Wilson, Karen and Andrew Patton at Newtownards. The 300-cow herd has an annual average milk yield of 10,000 litres per cow at 4.4% butterfat and 3.52% protein.

Visitors were impressed with the herd and enjoyed viewing the farm’s recently renovated dairy unit, comprising of a Teemore Mono building calf shed with automated feeders; and a cubicle shed for the high yielding portion of the herd, with two Lely Astronaut A5 robots, waterbeds, extra feed space and automated slurry scraping and silage pushing technology. The remainder of the herd is milked twice daily in a conventional parlour.

The delegates travelled a short distance to Carrowdore to visit the Carrowcroft Herd, owned by Geoffrey and Suzanne Patton and Sons. A delicious lunch was served by Alex Berry and the team at Simply Irresistible Catering. This was followed by ice-cream provided by Lakeland Dairies.

Another impressive and uniform herd, the Carrowcroft prefix includes 240 Holstein cows and ten pedigree Jerseys, with an average yield of 10,200 litres at 4.35% butterfat and 3.59% protein.

Geoffrey Patton places strong emphasis on breeding balanced, medium-sized, fertile cows with good legs and feet, wide chests, great udders and level toplines. He is also keen to maintain high milk components to capitalise on the milk processor payments for kilos of fat and protein.

The Ards and Carrowcroft herds are vendors at the Dungannon Dairy Sale, where they regularly feature in the prize list and achieve high prices from repeat customers.

Delegates were offered an alternative itinerary which included visits to Mount Stewart and the Ulster Folk Museum at Cultra.

The second day kicked off with an enjoyable visit to the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast.

Then it was off to the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor, to view the pedigree Holstein and Jersey herd, the yoghurt factory and the beautiful formal and walled gardens. A delicious lunch was generously provided by the estate.

The climax of the event was a gala dinner in the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

During the formalities, former society and Holstein NI president, David Perry, received a Lifetime Achievement Award. David, and late brother Austin, had a long history of breeding pedigree cattle. They were highly regarded for producing dominant and proven cow families with deep pedigrees. One of the hallmarks of their Killane herd was the Roberta family, which produced generations of cows with lifetime yields in excess of 100T.

Malcolm McLean from the Relough Herd was presented with a gift in appreciation of his service to the board of Holstein UK.

Tokens of appreciation were also presented to host herds, Ards, Carrowcroft and Clandeboye; and Jane Steel for her photography throughout the Celebration and AGM.

Sponsors of the Holstein Celebration and AGM included: Teemore Engineering, Agritech NI Ltd, AI Services, Clandeboye Estate, Cogent, FarmGate Nutrition, Genus ABS, Thompsons, Trioliet, World Wide Sires, CowManager, Dale Farm, Danske Bank, Lakeland Dairies, Lely Center Eglish, MSD Animal Health, Semex, SmaXtec, Barclays, Barenburg, Matrix Animal Health, Stephen Crawford Farm Feeds and Taaffe Auctions Ltd.

