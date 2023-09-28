Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe reported a 94% clearance for the milking portion of the catalogue which included a selection of fresh calved heifers and young cows to suit all pockets and management systems.

Cows peaked at 2,540gns, while heifers reached a ceiling of 2,280gns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading the day’s trade was the second calver Carrowcroft Batman D Ruby PLI £234 bred by Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore. Sired by Sandy Valley I Batman, she is a potential twelfth generation VG or EX female. This young cow gave almost 7,000kgs at 4.21% butterfat and 3.55% protein in her first lactation, and is six weeks into her second lactation.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bidders around the salering at the Dungannon Dairy Sale conducted by Taaffe Auctions. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Topping heifer trade at 2,280gns was Holstein NI’s vice-chairman Paul Dunn from Bangor, who consigned Dunbanard Doc Wila PLI £312. Two weeks calved and yielding 30 litres daily, she was sired by Woodcrest King Doc. Her dam Dunbanard Supersire Wila VG88 produced over 12,000kgs at 4.34% butterfat and 3.12% protein in her fourth 305-day lactation.

The pre-sale show, generously sponsored by Irwin Feeds, was judged by Alan Paul from the 110-cow Slatabogie Herd based at Maghera. He was impressed with the quality of stock on offer.

Claiming the day’s supreme championship was Kilvergan Batman Erle 6 PLI £416 bred by Stephen Haffey and Sons, Timothy, David and Aaron from Lurgan. Calved 40 days, this robot-trained heifer is giving 42 litres daily. A Sandy Valley Batman daughter, her dam Kilvergan Armour Erle VG gave 11,493kgs at 4.12% butterfat and 3.48% protein in her second 305-day lactation. The champion sold for 2,200gns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Alan Paul commented: "Today’s winner is a good square Holstein heifer with a super udder, and sound legs and feet.”

Timmy Watters, Aughnacloy, pictured with sponsor Andrew West, Irwin Feeds, at the Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The honourable mention award winner Sharkey Frazzled Tinkerbell PLI £254 from Nelson and Richard Trimble, Kircubbin, sold for 2,240gns. Sired by Melarry Josuper Frazzled, she is bred from Sharkey Mogul Tinkerbell 3. This young cow produced over 7,500kgs at 4.18% butterfat and 3.19% protein in her first lactation, and is over four weeks into her second lactation.

Dennis Torrens, Garvagh, secured a bid of 2,170gns for Agivey Renegade Roxy. This is one of the first S-S-I PR Renegade daughters to be offered for sale in the UK. Four weeks calved she is producing over 33 litres of milk on a daily basis.

Following close behind at 2,160gns was Relough Helix Ruth 3 PLI £432 consigned by Ronald McLean and Sons, Dungannon. Sired by AOT Silver Helix, this heifer is a potential fourteenth generation VG or EX female. Her dam, Relough Perseus Ruth VG87 averaged over 10,200kgs at 4.44% butterfat and 3.63% protein in three 305-day lactations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also selling at 2,160gns was the Haffey family’s Kilvergan Darwin Erle 4 PLI £282. Sired by Siemers Darwin, she is bred from Kilvergan Flame Erle 2 GP83 who averaged over 12,161kgs at 4.11% butterfat and 3.21% protein in four lactations.

Richard Trimble, Kircubbin, won the honourable mention award with Sharkey Fazzled Tinkerbell sold for 2,240gns . Included are sponsor Ian Cummins, Irwins Feed; and judge Alan Paul, Maghera. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The reserve champion Damm Darwin Merry PLI £274 from George and David Simpson’s herd at Lisburn, attracted a bid of 2,140gns. Sired by Siemers Darwin, she is a potential eighth generation VG or EX female. Her dam, Damm Bossy Merry VG produced 10,461kgs at 4.00% butterfat and 3.39% protein in her third 305-day lactation.

Alan Paul added: “The reserve champion is a really balanced young heifer with a great future ahead of her. She has all the hallmarks of a great cow maker.”

Kilvergan Almamater Emms 2 PLI £262 sold at 2,120gns for Stephen Haffey and Sons. Sired by Westcoast Almamater, she is bred from eight generations of EX cows. Her dam Kilveragan Atwood EMMS EX91-2E gave 13,679kgs at 5.36% butterfat in her fifth 305-day lactation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Non-pedigree in-milk heifers peaked at 2,120gns, paid to Raymond Johnston, Tempo, for two-year-old Cogent Twist daughter.

Alan and Leanne Paul, Maghera, pictured at the September Dungannon Dairy Sale with sponsor Ian Cummins, Irwins Feed. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Pedigree cows also sold at 2,180gns, realised by Geoffrey Patton for Carrowcroft Leap Jolee PLI £481 GP84-2yr; and 2,150gns for the Trimble family’s Sharkey Pepper Precious PLI £148 VG-2yr).

Results from the pre-sale show:

Heifer in-milk – 1 and supreme champion, S Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Batman Erle 6 PLI £416 by Sandy Valley I Batman; 2, and reserve champion, George and David Simpson, Damm Darwin Merry PLI £274 by Siemers Darwin; 3, Trimble Farms, Sharkey Hurricane Rosina PLI £243 by Bacon Hill Hurricane.