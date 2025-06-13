Holstein cows to 4,800gns and heifers to 4,250gns at Dungannon

Cows sold to a top of 4,800gns, while fresh calved heifers peaked at 4,250gns, a service age bull sold for 3,400gns and a five-week old calf changed hands for 1,050gns.

The sale leader came from a strong entry consigned by the McCorry family’s Derrymore herd at Aghalee. The second calver Derrymore Effektiv Martina GP83 PLI £100 was sired by Drouner Effektiv, and is out of the home-bred Derrymore Martina Fireman Red. This young cow gave 8,365kgs at 4.87% butterfat and 3.36% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

Leading heifer trade at 4,250gns was Holstein NI chairman Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, who presented Carrowcroft Sentiment Debbie PLI £393. Two months calved, this third prize winner is a daughter of Denovo 16325 Sentiment and is bred from Carrowcroft Alcove Debbie who gave 9,399kgs of milk at 4.59% butterfat and 3.38% protein in her first lactation.

Next best at 4,050gns was the second placed cow, Castletru Applejax Julie VG-2yr PLI £270, bred by Mark and William Truesdale, Newcastle. This young cow is a Seagull Bay Applejax daughter bred from Whitechurch Crave Julie VG87. She produced 10,940kgs at 4.14% butterfat and 3.44% protein in her first lactation, and sold five-weeks into her second lactation.

Two lots sold for 4,000gns each. First to sell was Geoffrey Patton’s heifer Carrowcroft Parfect Ruth PLI £357. A Siemers Rengd Parfect daughter, she is a potential eleventh generation VG or EX, bred from Carrowcroft Nacash Ruth VG.

Noel and Pauline McCorry and Sons realised 4,000gns for the second calver Derrymore Nemo Annie Red 264 GP82. Calved four weeks, this one is by Nemo Red and out of the home-bred Derrymore Lacoste Annie Red GP82.

The Paul family from Maghera sold a group of heifers accompanied in the salering by their heifer calves. Leading their consignment at 3,900gns was Slatabogie Mecca Connie P PLI £79, a potential thirteenth generation VG or EX, sired by the home-bred Bomaz Monument P son, SBG Mecca P; and bred from Aghavea Boliver Connie EX94-4E. Her April-born heifer calf by Stantons Chief sold for 900gns.

An April born calf sired by DG NH Arrow, and out of Slatabogie Energy Sheena sold for 1,050gns.

The McCorry’s also realised 3,800gns for Derrymore Ryder Jetje Red by Koepon Oh Ryder Red; and 3,750gns for Derrymore Flight Martina Red 4 PLI £264.

First lot into the salering was Carrowcroft Coldplay PLI £284, a twenty-two-month-old bull from Geoffrey Patton’s herd. Sired by Farnear Delta Lambda, he is the result of an embryo from Kings Ransom Kroy Climax ET. A potential twelfth generation EX, he sold for 3,400gns.

The pre-sale show, sponsored by Provita, was judged by Andrew Patterson from Ballyginniff near Crumlin. He awarded the supreme championship rosette to Conncorr Remedy Penny 2 PLI £178 bred by Noel and Daniel Willis, Portadown. Sired by W-R-L SSI Renegade Remedy, she was bred from Conncorr Desire Penny EX91. Calved one month, she is producing 37 litres and sold for 3,000gns.

Judge Andrew Patterson commented: “There were some really stand out heifers forward for judging. The champion is a modern, well-balanced heifer with a fantastic udder.”

Runner-up was Wilson and Andrew Patton’s Ards Kindoc C Ruth PLI £259. This second calver is by Woodcrest King Doc, and bred from Ards Crimson M Ruth EX. Calved five weeks and giving 53 litres of milk daily, she is a potential twelfth generation VG or EX, and sold for 2,950gns.

The judge added: “A lovely young cow with a fantastic udder. I really admire her height and width of rear udder and good teat placement.”

Claiming the honourable mention award was Glasson Adorable S Filbert PLI £176, a potential eighth generation VG heifer from Philip and Simon Haffey’s herd at Portadown.

Sired by Stantons Adorable, this one sold for 2,900gns.

Other leading prices for cows: Geoffrey Patton, 3,450gns for Carrowcroft Zarek Jean VG PLI £348, 3,150gns for Carrowcroft King Doc Ruth PLI £182 and 3,000gns for Carrowcroft Excalibur Ruby VG85 PLI £252.

Leading prices for heifers include: S and A McKenna, 3,300gns for Friary Marcello Heiress PLI £385; Alan Paul, 3,200gns for Slatabogie Lambda Bluebell PLI £170; Noel and Pauline McCorry, 3,200gns for Derrymore Rager Sheila Red 2 PLI £57, 3,200gns for Derrymore Ranger Tico Red PLI £275, 3,150gns for Derrymore Solist Naomi Red PLI £72 and 3,100gns for Derrymore Rager Jolly Red 2 PL £153; Mark and William Truesdale, 3,100gns for Castletru Rubels Biddy PLI £279.

Results from the showring:

Heifer, in-milk – 1, and champion, Noel and Daniel Willis, Conncorr Remedy Penny 2 PLI £178 by WRL SSI Renegade Remedy; 2, and honourable mention, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Adorable S Filbert PLI £176 by Stantons Adorable; 3, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Sentiment Debbie PLI £393 by Denovo 16325 by Sentimet; 4, Slatabogie Holsteins, Slatabogie Energy Sheena by Blondin Energy.

Cow, in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Kingdoc C Ruth PLI £259 by Woodcrest King Doc; 2, Mark and William Truesdale, Castletru Applejax Julie PLI £270 by Seagull Bay MJ Applejax; 3, Noel and Pauline McCorry, Derrymore Effektiv Martina PLI £100 by Drouner Effektiv; 4, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Pepper Avril PLI £196 by Delaberge Pepper.

- Taaffe Auctions is holding the next Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday, 26th June at 11.30am. View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com or tel: 00353 41 9881288.

