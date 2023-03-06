Holstein heifer trade tops 4,700gns at Dungannon

Hitting the headlines, and attracting strong interest from ringside and online bidders, was Happy Silver Lila Z 2 ET PLI £181 bred by David Buchanan, Newry.

Sired by Seagull Bay Silver, she was bred from Newabbey Atwood Lila Z. Her fourth dam is the world-renown Lylehaven Lila Z EX94-Can-22* - sold in March 2005 for 1.5 million dollars at the Triple Crown Sale in Ontario.

Second highest price of the day 3,700gns was paid to the Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick, for Inch Alcove Dairymaid PLI £385.

Ballymena farmers John and Victor Turtle, pictured with Danske Bank’s Anne McCrory at the February Dungannon Dairy Sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions. Picture: Julie Hazelton

She was sired by Westcoast Alcove, and is a daughter of Inch Aftershock Dairymaid EX93-3E who averaged 9,199kgs at 4.14% butterfat and 3.35% protein in five lactations.

This fresh calved heifer is yielding 41 litres, and is a potential seventh generation VG or EX female.

She caught the eye of pre-sale judge Ian Agnew from the 320-cow Modelfarm Herd, Caledon, to win the reserve championship sponsored by Danske Bank.

“This is a very classy and stylish heifer. She is well put together, has a fantastic udder and treks well on good feet and legs,” explained the judge.

Philip Haffey, Glasson Herd, Portadown, with Anne McCrory, Danske Bank, at the February Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Next best at 3,300gns was Simlahill Diamondback Apple PLI £209, a potential eleventh generation EX with a big pedigree from Jim and Nicholas McCann’s herd at Bangor.

She is producing over 40 litres daily, and is a daughter of Mr D Apple Diamondback, bred from ALH Brave ET VG88 LP50, who averaged 14,198kgs at 3.79% butterfat and 3.20% protein in three 305-day lactations.

Jim and Nicholas McCann also realised 3,220gns for Simlahill Rubicon Georgina PLI £269.

Sired by EDG Rubicon, her dam is Simlahill Secretariat Georgina who produced 9,761kgs at 4.58% butterfat and 3.21% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Reserve champion at the February Dungannon Dairy Sale was Inch Alcove Dairymaid bred by Inch Genetics, Downpatrick. James Cleland received the award from judge Ian Agnew, Caledon; and sponsor Anne McCrory, Danske Bank. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The day’s overall champion Burnhill Mirage Wallen PLI £261 came from Charlie Weir’s herd at Waringstown. Mr Weir collected a number of rosettes at the Dungannon Farmers’ Mart venue, including the honourable mention award for Burnhill Scout Papoose.

Judge Ian Agnew described the champion as an eye catching, fleshy and well-made heifer.

“She really caught my eye, and looks very milky,” he added.

The champion was sired by ABS Mirage, and is out of the home-bred Burnhill Dynasty Wallen 3. She came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 3,040gns.

Pictured at the Dungannon Dairy Sale hosted by Taaffe Auctions are Gerard Fox from Eglish, with Anne McCrory, Danske Bank. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Cows peaked at 2,620gns, 2,520gns, and 2,500gns, paid to Charlie Weir for second calvers from his Burnhill Herd. Leading his entry was Burnhill Mayday Nellie PLI £222, an ABS Mayday daughter, out of Burnhill Burt Nellie GP LP50.

A draft entry of heifer calves from the Burnhill Herd sold to a top of 900gns, realised by the November 2022 born Burnhill Boxcar Ella PLI £304. Sired by Denovo 7977 Boxcar, she is bred from Burnhill Crimson Ella.

The November 2022 Burnhill Boxcar Sukie PLI £203, and the October 2022 Burnhill Boxcar Kelly PLI £230 sold for 720gns each.

A batch of heifer calves consigned by Sean and Aaron McKenna, Ballygawley, peaked at 600gns for Friary Robert Sue PLI £348.

This four-month-old heifer was sired by Schoene Altarobert, and is out of Friary Born Sue.

William Maxwell, Augher, also offered a number of heifer calves from his Ballywell Herd. They sold to a top of 560gns, realised by the September-born Ballywell Leap Heather 2 PLI £377. A Peak Altaleap daughter, her dam is Ballywell Morgan Heather VG.

Charlie Weir, Burnhill Herd, Waringstown, collected an array of awards at the February Dungannon Dairy Sale, including, champion and honourable mention. He is pictured with judge Ian Agnew, Caledon; and sponsor Anne McCrory, Danske Bank, Picture: Julie Hazelton

Other leading prices:

2,960gns – David Buchanan, Kilskyre Slamdunk Patricia.

2,900gns – Inch Genetics, Inch Batman Daphne 3 PLI £277; and Inch Sidekick Flora PLI £169.

2,760gns – Charlie Weir, Burnhill Burnhill Markel Audrey PLI £459.

2,750gns – Inch Genetics, Inch Secretariat Daphne 4 PLI £27

Looking over the catalogue for the February Dungannon Dairy Sale are Ian Agnew, Caledon, judge; and Anne Crory, Danske Bank, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton