Holstein heifers to 3,400gns and cows to 3,200gns at Dungannon’s monthly auction

Sharing the day’s top bid of 3,400gns, were Hilltara Helix Charlotte 2 PLI £444 from Sam and John McCormick, Bangor; and Dalevalley GWY Apple ET consigned by David Buchanan, Newry.

The two-year-old heifer Hilltara Helix Charlotte 2 is a daughter of AOT Silver Helix, bred from Hilltara Superhero Charlotte who gave 10,402kgs at 3.65% butterfat and 3.10% protein in her first lactation.

Dalevalley GWY Apple ET was bred by Roy Cromie, Donegal, and is a potential 11th generation EX from Apple family. Born in August 2020, she is by Braedale Goldwyn, and out of ALH Blenver ET.

Sam McCormick, Bangor, exhibited the reserve female champion Hilltara Lineman Maude 2 VG-2yr. Making the presentation are judge Mark Henry, Stranocum; and sponsor Damien Rooney, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Three lots came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 3,050gns each.

They included the pre-sale show champion Hilltara Royal Apple 2 PLI £467. Sired by Plain Knoll King Royal, this heifer was bred from Hilltara Achiever Apple GP83 who gave 10,553kgs at 4.53% butterfat and 3.21% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

The Bangor-based Hilltara Herd owned by Sam and John McCormick scored a hat-trick, catching the eye of Mark Henry to win the supreme, reserve and honourable mention awards sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Judge Mark Henry from the 180-cow Mostragee Herd based at Stranocum in North Antrim, praised the quality of the heifers and cows catalogued for the monthly sale.

Honourable mention in the female championship line-up was Hilltara Hurricane Charlotte bred by Sam McCormick, Bangor. Included are Mark Henry, Stranocum, judge; and Damien Rooney, Bank of Ireland, sponsor. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Also selling at 3,050gns was Hilltara Rubicon Maude 21 PLI £412. An EDG Rubicon daughter, her dam is Hilltara Unix Maude 7 VG88.

Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry, Donaghmore, Dungannon, realised 3,050gns for Relough Disc Jockey Roxie 2 GP84 PLI £390. Next best at 3,000gns was Hilltara Rubicon Tippy 3 PLI £470, a potential eleventh generation VG or EX female from the McCormick’s herd.

Wilson Patton, and son Andrew, Newtownards, also secured a bid of 3,000gns for Ards Raver Lou Etta. She was sired by the home-bred Ards Raver, and is bred from Ards Casper Lou Etta VG88 SP.

Following close behind at 2,950gns was the Patton duo’s Ards Crownmax Lou Ella PLI £431. Sired by Crownmax, she is a potential sixteenth generation VG or EX female. Her dam Ards Kaminsky Lou Ella VG87 gave 8550kgs at 4.52% butterfat and 3.57% protein in her second lactation.

Holstein breeder Ivor Broomfield, Armagh, pictured at the January Dungannon Dairy Sale with Damien Rooney, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Four lots sold for 2,900gns each. They included Hilltara Dempsey Rachel PLI £33; the McLean family’s potential 9th generation EX Relough Agronaut Roxie 2 PLI £265, and the potential thirteenth generation VG or EX Relough Rapid Roxy PLI £505. Also selling for 2,900gns was Inch Fynn Dellia, a potential fourth generation EX bred by Inch Genetics, Downpatrick.

The honourable mention award winner Hilltara Hurricane Charlotte sold for 2,700gns.

Second calvers peaked at 3,200gns, paid to Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Inch Genetics, for Inch Patrol Daphne 2 VG86 PLI £135. Sired by Skyhigh Patrol, she is bred from Inch Blackisle Daphne 2 ET EX91-4E 7* LP70. This young cow gave 7,052kgs at 4.67% butterfat and 3.37% protein in her first lactation, and calved her second at the end of December.

Wilson and Andrew Patton’s Ards Bromley Rosa VG-2yr sold for 2,600gns. A potential fourth generation EX, she gave 7,916kgs at 4.03% butterfat and 3.59% protein in her first lactation.

Female champion at the January Dungannon Dairy Sale was the 3,050gns Hilltara Royal Apple 2 bred by Sam McCormick, Bangor. Adding their congratulations are judge Mark Henry, Stranocum, and sponsor Damien Rooney, Bank of Ireland. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Charlie Weir, Waringstown, sold Burnhill Casual Ella PLI £176 and Burnhill Armitage Dewdrop PLI £16 for 2,550gns each; while Burnhill Stardust Sara PLI £314 sold for 2,500gns.

The reserve champion Hilltara Lineman Maude 2 VG-2yr PLI £236 attracted a bid of 2,300gns. She is a potential eighth generation VG or EX cow, and gave 10,039kgs at 4.15% butterfat and 3.26% protein in her heifer lactation. Judge Mark Henry added: “This young cow is a real milk machine, and has a lovely high and wide rear udder.”

A special entry of heifer calves from George and Jason Booth’s Beechview Herd at Stewartstown, peaked at 1,750gns. Leading their entry was the ten-week-old Beechview Symbol Hanneke Red PLI £284. Sired by Symbol Red, she was bred from Beechview Jordy’s Hanneke Red GP84-2yr.

Next best at 1,550gns was the September-born Beechview Lambdas Fran PLI £233.

Pictured at the January Dungannon Dairy Sale are, from left: Mark Henry, Mostragee Herd, Stranocum, judge; Damien Rooney, Bank of Ireland, sponsor; and Lindsay Fleming, Seaforde. Picture: Julie Hazelton