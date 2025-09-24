Holstein NI diary dates 2025/26

Valued sponsors of Holstein NI pictured at the Dunadry Hotel in Antrim. Picture: Mullagh Photography.

Holstein Northern Ireland has announced details of its scheduled events for 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club chairman Geoffrey Patton said: “We are delighted to unveil our forthcoming calendar of events, which includes shows and sales, annual dinner, AGM and the increasingly popular herds inspection competition.

“These events would not be possible without the generous financial support of our long-standing and valued sponsors. The club was delighted to welcome its sponsors to the Dundary Hotel recently for a photocall and lunch. As a club we are extremely grateful for their continued commitment and sponsorship of Holstein NI.”

The 2025/26 calendar of events includes:

2025

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, 18th September - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Irwin’s Feed.

Thursday, 23rd October - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds.

Thursday, 20th November - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds.

Friday, 21st November, Annual Dinner and Presentation of Awards, Dunadry Hotel, Antrim – 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, 2nd December - Kilrea Bull Show and Sale, sponsored by United Feeds.

Thursday, 18th December - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored AI Services (NI) Ltd.

2026

Thursday, 22nd January - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

Thursday, 19th February - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Danske Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, 3rd March - Kilrea Bull Show and Sale, sponsored by Genus ABS.

Thursday, 19th March - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Kersia.

Monday, 30th March - AGM, sponsored by Dairy Herd Management (Venue TBC).

Thursday, 23rd April - Dungannon Dairy Sale, sponsored by Moore Concrete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, 5th May - Kilrea Bull Show and Sale, sponsored by Wilson Agri.

Thursday, 21st May - Dungannon Dairy Sale.

June/July - Herds Inspection Competition, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, Norbrook, Triolet and Cookstown Dairy Services.

For further details about Holstein membership or forthcoming events, contact club secretary John Martin MBE, tel: 07711 041128. For all enquiries relating to the Dungannon Dairy Sale, contact Taaffe Auctions, tel: 00353 41 9881288.