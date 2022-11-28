“Homer” presents awards at Irish National Night of the Year
The annual Night of the Year for the Irish National Flying Club was held as usual at the plush Stormont Hotel in Belfast on Friday, 26th November 2022.
As well as all the winners it was a special occasion for myself, having at last been persuaded by the Patron Ronnie Johnston to present awards at this year’s event.
Irish National Flying Club - Trophy and Award Winners 2022
Advertisement
King George V Challenge Cup—Saint Allouestre. Grand National old bird race winner.
Most Popular
C. McArdle & Sons Newry City Invitation H.P.S. Vel. 1258
Nelson Vase – Saint Allouestre O.B.-- 1st RPRA member after winner in Kings Cup race.
Advertisement
G. Douglas Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1219
Gilliland Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B. -- 1st IHU member after winner in Kings Cup race.
Advertisement
B. & P. Emmett E.C.F. Boyne Valley Vel. 1216
Advertisement
East Down Combine Cup--Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st E.D.C. member in the Kings Cup race.
Cowan & McCartney Dundonald H.P.S. Vel. 1166
Advertisement
Ulster Federation Cup –Saint Allouestre O.B. 1st Ulster Federation member in Kings Cup race.
Advertisement
S. McAllister & Sons Lagan Valley R.P.C. Vel. 1111
N.I.P.A. Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B--1st NIPA member in Kings Cup race.
Advertisement
C. McArdle & Sons Newry City Invitation H.P.S. Vel. 1258
Joe Cullen Memorial Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st East Coast Fed. member in the Kings Cup race.
Advertisement
B. & P. Emmett E.C.F. Boyne Valley Vel. 1216
Advertisement
Billy Ingle Trophy--- Saint Allouestre O.B.—1st Irish South Road Fed. Member in the Kings Cup race.
J. Cullen Bray Invitation R.P.C. Vel. 1000
Advertisement
S.L.F. Cup--- Saint Allouestre O.B.—1st South Leinster Fed. member in the Kings Cup race.
Cooley Bros. & Son Newtown Kilpeddar R.P.C. Vel. 1062
Advertisement
Duddy Extreme Distance Trophy-- Saint Allouestre O.B. Furthest flying member in the King’s Cup open prizes. Trevor Steele Coleraine Premier H.P.S. 527 Miles 131st Open Vel. 734
Advertisement
Harkness Rose Bowl—Saint Allouestre O.B.--Best two bird average Kings Cup.
M. Ewbanks Newry City Invitation H.P.S. Vel. 1153
Advertisement
Joe Doheny Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B. Single bird challenge Kings Cup.
S. Hughes Coalisland & District H.P.S. Vel. 1094
Advertisement
Robinson Trophy—Saint Allouestre O.B. 14th position in Kings Cup.
A. Feeney & Son Gilford H.P.S. Vel. 1176
Advertisement
McCloud Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st Yearling in the Kings Cup.
Devine & Himli E.C.F. Skerries R.P.C. Vel. 1211
Advertisement
Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup--Skibbereen O.B-- Inland National.
D. Walsh Tower Invitation R.P.C. Vel. 1418
Advertisement
Gerald Delaney Trophy—Skibbereen O.B.—Best section winning velocity after winning section.
John F. McCabe & Son Newry & District H.P.S. Vel. 1338
Advertisement
Framed Diploma – Skibbereen O.B. – Lowest section winning velocity.
P. Keegan & L. Darling Donnycarney R.P.C. Vel. 1337
Advertisement
Friendship Cup—Saint Malo O.B.-- Friendship National.
R. Straney Killyleagh Central H.P.S. Vel. 1061
Advertisement
British Barcelona Club Trophy—Saint Malo O.B.-- 2nd position in the Friendship National.
F. Moran E.C.F. Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 1058
Advertisement
John Millar Logistics Trophy – Saint Malo O.B. - 1st member in the section not winning the open.
F. Moran E.C.F. Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 1058
Advertisement
Henry Beattie & Son Trophy— Saint Malo O.B.—Best two bird average Friendship National.
Hand & Kallmeyer E.C.F. Skeries R.P.C. Vel. 1036
Advertisement
Irvine Trophy—Best Average O.B. Nationals Saint. Malo and Saint Allouestre.
Donnelly Bros. Newry City Invitation H.P.S. Vel. 1091
Advertisement
Nelson Corry Trophy—Sennen Cove O.B.—Yearling National. Moody Bros. Gilford H.P.S. Vel. 1272
James McGrugan Memorial Cup Sennen Cove Yearling National—Section winner not winning the open. J. McLoughlin Blanchardstown R.P.C. Vel. 1199
Advertisement
Sam Buckley Memorial Cup – Best two bird average Sennen Cove Yearling National.
Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly Doagh & District H.P.S. Vel. 1175
Advertisement
Charles Ingle Memorial Trophy—10th Open position Sennen Cove Yearling National.
A. O’Brien S.L.F. Gorey R.P.C. Vel. 1174
Advertisement
J.M.K. McGugan Perpetual Cup--- Penzance —Y.B. Channel Grand National.
Larkin Bros. Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1238
Advertisement
William Erwin Memorial Cup- Penzance- 1st South Section in Channel Y.B. National.
P. Rock & Son Dublin North-East R.P.C. Vel. 1107
Advertisement
De-Scheemaecker Trophy- Penzance Y.B- Best two bird average in Channel Y.B. National.
G. Buckley & Sons Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1235
Advertisement
Tom Marshall Trophy—Skibbereen—Y.B. Inland National Bolger Family Blackwater R.P.C. Vel. 1329
Framed Diploma -- Skibbereen – Y.B. Inland National Middle section winner.
Advertisement
B. & P. McEvoy E.C.F. Castlebellingham R.P.C. Vel. 1203
Framed Diploma – Skibbereen --- Y.B. Inland National North section winner.
Advertisement
J. & D. Braniff Wheatfield H.P.S. Vel. 1246
J. Gilmour Memorial Cup —Best average Saint Allouestre O. B. and Sennen Cove Yearling Nationals.
Advertisement
Devine & Himli E.C.F. Skerries. Vel. 1192
A. Darragh Cup Best average Sennen Cove Yearling and St. Malo Friendship Nationals.
Advertisement
Larkin Bros. Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1071
Jarvis Cup—Best Average Penzance and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals.
Advertisement
D. Calvin Bondhill Social H.P.S. Vel. 1210
Rhead Trophy Best Average – Saint Allouestre O.B. and Penzance Y.B. Nationals.
Advertisement
D. Dixon Ballymoney H.P.S. Vel. 1194
Diamond Cup—Best Average Saint Allouestre O.B. Sennen Cove Yearling and Penzance Y.B.
Advertisement
D. Dixon Ballymoney H.P.S. Vel. 1128
Harkers Trophy—Best Average Sennen Cove Yearling and Penzance Y. B. Nationals.
Advertisement
Larkin Bros. Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1209
Robin Duddy Trophy. Penzance Y. B.
Advertisement
Furthest flying member in the Penzance Young Bird channel national open prizes.
B. & D. Coyle Coleraine Premier H.P.S. 195th Open 346 miles Vel. 370
Advertisement
Charles Hunniford Memorial Trophy --- Best average (North Section) Skibbereen O.B. & Y.B. nationals. J. & D. Braniff Wheatfield H.P.S. Vel. 1285
The New North Cup --- Best Average Sennen Cove Yearling, Saint Allouestre Kings Cup,
Advertisement
Saint Malo Friendship, Penzance Young Bird Nationals. Donnelly Bros. Millvale H.P.S. Vel. 987
President’s Cup--- Best Average Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Sennen Cove Yearling,
Advertisement
Penzance Y.B. and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals. D. Dixon Ballymoney H.P.S. Vel. 1124
De-Scheemaecker Trophy--Runner up best average all races.
Advertisement
A Thompson Ballyclare & District H.P.S. Vel. 956
Erwin Trophy—Best Average all races. Donnelly Bros. Millvale H.P.S. Vel. 997
Advertisement
GOLD MEDAL AWARDED FOR A PIGEON FOUR TIMES IN THE KING’S CUP PRIZES
Paul Dunlop, Edgarstown H.P.S.
Advertisement
Blue Chequer Hen GB15E-01001 won: 2017 – 141st, 2018 – 69th, 2019 – 54th, 2022,156th.
LADIES PRIZES WON BY
Advertisement
D. Walsh *** Moody Bros. *** C. McArdle & Sons *** R. Straney *** Larkin Bros. *** Bolger Family
Framed Diplomas sponsored by Danny Dixon (Dunloy) Saint Allouestre Single Bird Challenge
Advertisement
1st Sean Hughes (Coalisland & District), 2nd A & N Lewis Doagh & District), 3rd G Buckley & Sons (Annaghmore HPS).
Friendship National Merit Awards 2022 – Awarded for a pigeon twice in the Friendship Nat prizes.
Advertisement
Fintan Moran Malahide & District R.P.C.
“Mr Reliable” Blue Cock IHU18S-075713
Advertisement
Lamballe Friendship National 2021 31st Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 2nd Open
Advertisement
Richard McCracken Markethill H.P.S.
“Drumorgan Jake”Black Chequer Cock GB18X-17128
Advertisement
Lamballe Friendship National 2021 59th Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 92nd Open
Advertisement
Arnold Thompson Ballyclare & District H.P.S.
Blue Hen GB19B-34028
Advertisement
Lamballe Friendship National 2021 9th Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 45th Open
Advertisement
Adair & McComb’s Crossgar H.P.S.
“Sweet Lips” Blue w/f Hen IHU19N-06340
Advertisement
Lamballe Friendship National 2021 39th Open
St. Malo Friendship National 2022 59th Open
Advertisement
Kings Cup Merit Awards 2022 – Awarded to pigeons twice in the Kings Cup prizes.
John Greenaway Bondhill Social H.P.S.
Advertisement
Blue Cock GB19B-13280
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 5th Open
Advertisement
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 96th Open
Burns Bros Comber Social HPS
Advertisement
“Wee Bridie” Blue Ch w/f Hen IHU19N-01702
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 6th Open
Advertisement
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 138th Open
A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland
Advertisement
“Drumcove Clara” Blue Cheq Hen GB19B-32131
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 15th Open
Advertisement
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 165th Open
N Black & Son Dromara HPS
Advertisement
“Honeysuckle! Pencil Blue Pied Hen GB18D-06256
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 27th Open
Advertisement
St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 210th Open
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement