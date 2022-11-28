“Homer” presents awards at Irish National Night of the Year

“Jackie’s Lass” winner of 1st Open INFC Penzance YB Grand National for Larkin Bros of Blackwatertown West End HPS.

As well as all the winners it was a special occasion for myself, having at last been persuaded by the Patron Ronnie Johnston to present awards at this year’s event.

Irish National Flying Club - Trophy and Award Winners 2022

King George V Challenge Cup—Saint Allouestre. Grand National old bird race winner.

The 2022 I.N.F.C King's Cup Winning Pigeon for C. McArdle & Sons of Newry City “Wee Eileen” & Stephen and Brew McArdle the 2022 I.N.F.C King's Cup Winners.

C. McArdle & Sons Newry City Invitation H.P.S. Vel. 1258

Nelson Vase – Saint Allouestre O.B.-- 1st RPRA member after winner in Kings Cup race.

G. Douglas Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1219

Gilliland Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B. -- 1st IHU member after winner in Kings Cup race.

INFC President Clifford Browne with Merit Award winners in the Kings Cup, birds placed twice. John Greenaway, D Black & Son and A McAteer & Sons.

B. & P. Emmett E.C.F. Boyne Valley Vel. 1216

East Down Combine Cup--Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st E.D.C. member in the Kings Cup race.

Cowan & McCartney Dundonald H.P.S. Vel. 1166

Ulster Federation Cup –Saint Allouestre O.B. 1st Ulster Federation member in Kings Cup race.

Larkin Bros from Blackwatertown West End won the J M K McGrugan Perpetual Cup for 1st in the INFC Penzance YB Grand National.

S. McAllister & Sons Lagan Valley R.P.C. Vel. 1111

N.I.P.A. Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B--1st NIPA member in Kings Cup race.

Joe Cullen Memorial Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st East Coast Fed. member in the Kings Cup race.

Joey McLaughlin from Blanchardstown (l) collects James McGrugan Mem Cup for 1st South Sect in the Yearling National.

Billy Ingle Trophy--- Saint Allouestre O.B.—1st Irish South Road Fed. Member in the Kings Cup race.

J. Cullen Bray Invitation R.P.C. Vel. 1000

S.L.F. Cup--- Saint Allouestre O.B.—1st South Leinster Fed. member in the Kings Cup race.

Cooley Bros. & Son Newtown Kilpeddar R.P.C. Vel. 1062

Duddy Extreme Distance Trophy-- Saint Allouestre O.B. Furthest flying member in the King’s Cup open prizes. Trevor Steele Coleraine Premier H.P.S. 527 Miles 131st Open Vel. 734

Homer (r) with Danny and Geraldine Dixon and three trophies collected at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast.

Harkness Rose Bowl—Saint Allouestre O.B.--Best two bird average Kings Cup.

M. Ewbanks Newry City Invitation H.P.S. Vel. 1153

Joe Doheny Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B. Single bird challenge Kings Cup.

S. Hughes Coalisland & District H.P.S. Vel. 1094

Robinson Trophy—Saint Allouestre O.B. 14th position in Kings Cup.

A. Feeney & Son Gilford H.P.S. Vel. 1176

McCloud Cup—Saint Allouestre O.B.--1st Yearling in the Kings Cup.

Devine & Himli E.C.F. Skerries R.P.C. Vel. 1211

Ronnie Johnston Challenge Cup--Skibbereen O.B-- Inland National.

D. Walsh Tower Invitation R.P.C. Vel. 1418

Gerald Delaney Trophy—Skibbereen O.B.—Best section winning velocity after winning section.

John F. McCabe & Son Newry & District H.P.S. Vel. 1338

Framed Diploma – Skibbereen O.B. – Lowest section winning velocity.

P. Keegan & L. Darling Donnycarney R.P.C. Vel. 1337

Friendship Cup—Saint Malo O.B.-- Friendship National.

R. Straney Killyleagh Central H.P.S. Vel. 1061

British Barcelona Club Trophy—Saint Malo O.B.-- 2nd position in the Friendship National.

F. Moran E.C.F. Malahide & District R.P.C. Vel. 1058

John Millar Logistics Trophy – Saint Malo O.B. - 1st member in the section not winning the open.

Henry Beattie & Son Trophy— Saint Malo O.B.—Best two bird average Friendship National.

Hand & Kallmeyer E.C.F. Skeries R.P.C. Vel. 1036

Irvine Trophy—Best Average O.B. Nationals Saint. Malo and Saint Allouestre.

Donnelly Bros. Newry City Invitation H.P.S. Vel. 1091

Nelson Corry Trophy—Sennen Cove O.B.—Yearling National. Moody Bros. Gilford H.P.S. Vel. 1272

James McGrugan Memorial Cup Sennen Cove Yearling National—Section winner not winning the open. J. McLoughlin Blanchardstown R.P.C. Vel. 1199

Sam Buckley Memorial Cup – Best two bird average Sennen Cove Yearling National.

Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly Doagh & District H.P.S. Vel. 1175

Charles Ingle Memorial Trophy—10th Open position Sennen Cove Yearling National.

A. O’Brien S.L.F. Gorey R.P.C. Vel. 1174

J.M.K. McGugan Perpetual Cup--- Penzance —Y.B. Channel Grand National.

Larkin Bros. Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1238

William Erwin Memorial Cup- Penzance- 1st South Section in Channel Y.B. National.

P. Rock & Son Dublin North-East R.P.C. Vel. 1107

De-Scheemaecker Trophy- Penzance Y.B- Best two bird average in Channel Y.B. National.

G. Buckley & Sons Annaghmore H.P.S. Vel. 1235

Tom Marshall Trophy—Skibbereen—Y.B. Inland National Bolger Family Blackwater R.P.C. Vel. 1329

Framed Diploma -- Skibbereen – Y.B. Inland National Middle section winner.

B. & P. McEvoy E.C.F. Castlebellingham R.P.C. Vel. 1203

Framed Diploma – Skibbereen --- Y.B. Inland National North section winner.

J. & D. Braniff Wheatfield H.P.S. Vel. 1246

J. Gilmour Memorial Cup —Best average Saint Allouestre O. B. and Sennen Cove Yearling Nationals.

Devine & Himli E.C.F. Skerries. Vel. 1192

A. Darragh Cup Best average Sennen Cove Yearling and St. Malo Friendship Nationals.

Larkin Bros. Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1071

Jarvis Cup—Best Average Penzance and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals.

D. Calvin Bondhill Social H.P.S. Vel. 1210

Rhead Trophy Best Average – Saint Allouestre O.B. and Penzance Y.B. Nationals.

D. Dixon Ballymoney H.P.S. Vel. 1194

Diamond Cup—Best Average Saint Allouestre O.B. Sennen Cove Yearling and Penzance Y.B.

D. Dixon Ballymoney H.P.S. Vel. 1128

Harkers Trophy—Best Average Sennen Cove Yearling and Penzance Y. B. Nationals.

Larkin Bros. Blackwatertown West End H.P.S. Vel. 1209

Robin Duddy Trophy. Penzance Y. B.

Furthest flying member in the Penzance Young Bird channel national open prizes.

B. & D. Coyle Coleraine Premier H.P.S. 195th Open 346 miles Vel. 370

Charles Hunniford Memorial Trophy --- Best average (North Section) Skibbereen O.B. & Y.B. nationals. J. & D. Braniff Wheatfield H.P.S. Vel. 1285

The New North Cup --- Best Average Sennen Cove Yearling, Saint Allouestre Kings Cup,

Saint Malo Friendship, Penzance Young Bird Nationals. Donnelly Bros. Millvale H.P.S. Vel. 987

President’s Cup--- Best Average Saint Allouestre Kings Cup, Sennen Cove Yearling,

Penzance Y.B. and Skibbereen Y.B. Nationals. D. Dixon Ballymoney H.P.S. Vel. 1124

De-Scheemaecker Trophy--Runner up best average all races.

A Thompson Ballyclare & District H.P.S. Vel. 956

Erwin Trophy—Best Average all races. Donnelly Bros. Millvale H.P.S. Vel. 997

GOLD MEDAL AWARDED FOR A PIGEON FOUR TIMES IN THE KING’S CUP PRIZES

Paul Dunlop, Edgarstown H.P.S.

Blue Chequer Hen GB15E-01001 won: 2017 – 141st, 2018 – 69th, 2019 – 54th, 2022,156th.

LADIES PRIZES WON BY

D. Walsh *** Moody Bros. *** C. McArdle & Sons *** R. Straney *** Larkin Bros. *** Bolger Family

Framed Diplomas sponsored by Danny Dixon (Dunloy) Saint Allouestre Single Bird Challenge

1st Sean Hughes (Coalisland & District), 2nd A & N Lewis Doagh & District), 3rd G Buckley & Sons (Annaghmore HPS).

Friendship National Merit Awards 2022 – Awarded for a pigeon twice in the Friendship Nat prizes.

Fintan Moran Malahide & District R.P.C.

“Mr Reliable” Blue Cock IHU18S-075713

Lamballe Friendship National 2021 31st Open

St. Malo Friendship National 2022 2nd Open

Richard McCracken Markethill H.P.S.

“Drumorgan Jake”Black Chequer Cock GB18X-17128

Lamballe Friendship National 2021 59th Open

St. Malo Friendship National 2022 92nd Open

Arnold Thompson Ballyclare & District H.P.S.

Blue Hen GB19B-34028

Lamballe Friendship National 2021 9th Open

St. Malo Friendship National 2022 45th Open

Adair & McComb’s Crossgar H.P.S.

“Sweet Lips” Blue w/f Hen IHU19N-06340

Lamballe Friendship National 2021 39th Open

St. Malo Friendship National 2022 59th Open

Kings Cup Merit Awards 2022 – Awarded to pigeons twice in the Kings Cup prizes.

John Greenaway Bondhill Social H.P.S.

Blue Cock GB19B-13280

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 5th Open

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 96th Open

Burns Bros Comber Social HPS

“Wee Bridie” Blue Ch w/f Hen IHU19N-01702

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 6th Open

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 138th Open

A McAteer & Sons Ballyholland

“Drumcove Clara” Blue Cheq Hen GB19B-32131

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 15th Open

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 165th Open

N Black & Son Dromara HPS

“Honeysuckle! Pencil Blue Pied Hen GB18D-06256

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2021 27th Open

St. Allouestre King’s Cup 2022 210th Open

“Mr Buckley” 1st Open INFC Yearling Nat for Moody Bros of Gilford & District HPS.

“Double Nine” 1st Open INFC Friendship OB National for Bobby Straney of Killyleagh Central.

“Bluey” 1st South Sect & 3rd Open INFC Yearling Nat Sennen Cove for Joey McLaughlin & Son of Blanchardstown.

Blue cock winner of 1st Open INFC Skibbereen Old Bird Nat for Derek Walsh of Tower Invitation in Waterford.

Brian McNeilly (l) from Doagh & District won the Sam Buckley Mem Cup for Best 2 Bird Ave in the Yearling National.

Moody Bros from Gilford & Dist collect the Nelson Corry Cup for 1st Sennen Cove Yearling National.

Trevor Steele (l) from the Coleraine Prem collects Duddy Extreme Distance Trophy for furthest flying member in the Kings Cup prizes at 527 miles.

The Gerald Delaney Trophy was won by John F McCabe & Son from Newry & District 1st North Sect in the OB Nat Skibbereen

Mark Ewbanks (r) from Newry City wins the Harkness Rose Bowl for Best 2 Bird Average in the Kings Cup

The McCloud Cup for the 1st Yearling in the Kings Cup was won by the Skerries partnership of Devine & Himli.

The Robinson Cup for 14th Open in the Kings Cup was won by A Feeney & Son from Gilford & District.

Twice runner-up and now National Champion, Richard Donnelly (l) collects the award for Donnelly Bros of Newry City Invitation HPS.

Derek Walsh (r) from Tower Inv in Waterford wins three Skibb Nationals in a row, collecting R Johnston Challenge Cup for 1st Skibb Old Bird.

Merit Award winners in the Friendship Nat, birds placed twice. From (l) Paddy McComb, Clifford, Fintan Moran and Arnold Thompson.

Cooley Bros & Son from Newtown Kilpeddar collect SLF Cup 1st South Leinster Fed member in the Kings Cup St Allouestre.

Former Kings Cup winner Geoffrey Douglas from Blackwatertown West (l) collects the Nelson Vase from Willie Reynolds at the INFC prize presentation.

Liam McCall last seasons winner travelled up from Wicklow to present the Kings Cup to the 1922 winners C McArdle & Sons from Newry City.

Bobby Straney from Killyleagh Central (l) collects the Friendship Cup for 1st Old Bird Nat St Malo.

Fintan Moran and daughter from Malahide & Dist won the British Barcelona Cup and John Millar Logistics Trophy for 2nd Open INFC and 1st in the South Sect in the Friendship Nat St Malo.

The Bolger Family from Blackwater RPC collect Tom Marshall Trophy for 1st Skibbereen Inland YB National.

Blaine McEvoy former Kings Cup winner (r) from Castlebellingham collects Framed Diploma for 1st Middle Sect in the Skibbereen YB National.

Martin Rock collects the William Erwin Mem Cup for 1st South Sect in the Penzance YB Grand National.

Davy Calvin (l) from Bondhill Social collects Jarvis Cup dor Best Ave Penzance & Skibbereen YB Nationals.

INFC President Clifford Browne presents the R Duddy Trophy for longest flying member in the Penzance YB Grand Nat at 246 miles to Bobby Coyle of the Coleraine Premier HPS.

Arnold Thompson (r) from Ballyclare & District HPS collects De Scheemaecker Trophy for runner-up Best Ave all Races after another very successful season.

Homer (r) with Mr & Mrs Paul Dunlop from Edgarstown HPS in Portadown, winners of the INFC Gold Medal and Framed Diploma. Four times Kings Cup with the same bird, only 14 winners since 1982.

President Clifford Browne joins the Ladies Group, the INFC Race winners D Walsh, Moody Bros, C McArdle & Sons, R Straney, Larkin Bros and Bolger Family.

