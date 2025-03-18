Horse ploughing on display at Ballycastle on St Patrick's Day

The field kindly donated by the Black family was on the Cushendall Road approximately 1.25 miles from Ballycastle. Every year the proceeds of the car park are donated to the charity of the landowner’s choice.
1. judging the Ballycastle St Patrick day horse ploughing match.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Judging the Ballycastle St Patrick Day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
2. Maria O'Loughlin
Maria O'Loughlin at the ploughing match Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
3. Judging the Ballycastle St Patrick day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Judging the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
4. Hugh McCaughan and Chris Butler enjoying the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Hugh McCaughan and Chris Butler enjoying the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.