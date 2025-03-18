Horse ploughing on display at Ballycastle on St Patrick's Day

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 18th Mar 2025, 15:19 BST
Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Society held their annual Ploughing match on Monday, 17th March – St Patrick’s Day.

The field kindly donated by the Black family was on the Cushendall Road approximately 1.25 miles from Ballycastle. Every year the proceeds of the car park are donated to the charity of the landowner’s choice.

Judging the Ballycastle St Patrick Day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Maria O'Loughlin at the ploughing match

Judging the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Hugh McCaughan and Chris Butler enjoying the Ballycastle St Patrick's Day horse ploughing match. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

