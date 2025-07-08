Horticulture vital to NI’s agri-food sector

Minister Muir with Alex Lyttle and Lyndsay Curran at their farm outside Newtownards.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has said horticulture is vital to Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector.

The Scheme aims to foster innovation, support sustainable practices and promote growth within the horticulture industry. It will develop cooperation among growers, provide capital funding for the adoption of innovative crops, technologies and systems and support the development of new growers.

Minister Muir said: “Not only does horticulture provide essential food but it improves environmental wellbeing and creates vital economic opportunities for our agri-food sector in NI.

“I am delighted to launch the opening of the Expression of Interest stage for two schemes under the Horticulture Pilot Scheme. This four-year scheme, worth £7.7million, is a pivotal step in the right direction towards innovation and progress in the sector. Whilst significant progress has been made, I also recognise that there is still much work to be done to ensure the sustainability and success of horticulture.”

The Minister continued: “I understand the challenges that horticulturists face, from regulatory requirements to market pressures. The Horticulture Pilot Scheme is designed to address some of these concerns by providing support, resources and opportunities for innovation. I would encourage all eligible growers and horticulture businesses to consider registering to the scheme.”

The Horticulture Pilot Scheme is made up of three individual schemes as follows:

Pilot Scheme One: Sustainable Sector Growth Groups which aim to assist in the development of commercial horticulture production by providing specialist agronomy, financial, and supply chain advice whilst facilitating greater collaboration amongst group participants.

Pilot Scheme Two: Innovation Driver and Support Scheme will offer horticulture growers/ businesses financial assistance to invest in crops, technologies and systems which are new to Northern Ireland.

Pilot Scheme Three: Growers’ Training and Support Pilot Scheme aims to provide opportunities for continuous professional development within the horticulture industry through the provision of training and specialist support.

Expressions of Interest for Pilot Schemes One and Three are open now.

For more information on the Horticulture Pilot Programme and how to express an interest, please visit: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-support/knowledge-transfer-programmes/horticulture-pilot-scheme/.

Expressions of interest must be submitted by 5pm on 30 September 2025.

In conjunction with the launch, Minister Muir also visited Roy and Alex Lyttle on their family farm to witness at first hand a new innovative product ‘Lyttle Leaves’ that they are producing on the shores of Strangford Lough.

This visit also served as a platform to discuss the latest advancements in horticulture and to address the sector’s ongoing concerns.

Minister Muir said: “Roy and Alex have been at the forefront of horticultural innovation and their latest product exemplifies their commitment to progress and sustainability. This visit was an opportunity to engage with farm representatives; listen to their insights and understand the challenges they face in the current agricultural landscape.”