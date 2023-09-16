Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rodents can cause serious grain loses, contamination and damage to buildings and machinery. In a year, a mouse produces 30,000 droppings and 1 litre of urine, a rat can produce a staggering 150,000 droppings, 6 litres of urine and cast 300,000 hairs! For every 1kg of grain eaten by a rodent, a future 3kg is contaminated - this can result in massive losses.

Rodents can also spread disease, there are around 35 different diseases that rodents carry, and these can be contracted by you or your livestock when in contact with rodent droppings or contaminated areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the Prevention of Damage by Pest Act 1949 property owners have a legal obligation to keep premises rodent free, and if rodents pose a threat to health or property it must be reported to the local authority. If there is an infestation of rodents on the farm you may be told to control this and if you fail to do so local authorities may carry out control themselves and charge you for the service. Quality Assurance inspectors may ask how you manage rodents on your farm, and what type of disposal method you use if a rodent is caught.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the harvest is in, it’s important to protect your grain from pests. Pic: Lantra

To help you combat this problem, Lantra offers a one day ‘Rodent Management’ training course, which is completed in conjunction with the Level 2 Rodent Management qualification. This course covers many different aspects of controlling the rodent population, such as key legislation, safety issues, disposal and control programmes.