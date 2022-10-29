How best to manage the BYDV threat in winter cereals

Obviously, it’s important to understand when crops are most at risk from aphid attack

This was an issue profiled recently recently by Teagasc entomologies Dr Louise McNamara.

First-off, she provided a general overview of the challenge posed by BYDV, adding:

“The risk depends on a number of issues. These include: how early the crop was planted; how early the crop was infected and which strain of the virus the crop is infected with.

“There are 11 strains of the virus with different levels of severity. So damage in cereals can cause up to 80% loss. This would be in the case of very severe infections. The average loss figure is in the region of 30%.”

According to McNamara, BYDV can yield decreases of up to 2t/ha in winter wheat and oats.

She continued: “This figure rises to 5t/ha in winter barley crops. The risk will be different in different years and different locations.

“On a local scale, there will also be variations between fields.”

Advertisement

The entomologist explained that temperature differences between one year and the next will impact significantly on the threat posed by BYDV.

“Local climatic differences will also be a factor,” she said.

“Crops grown near the coast will be at a higher risk because it’s milder: there’s less frost.

“In these circumstances, aphids are more likely to survive, leading to higher BYDV infection rates.”

Advertisement

Significantly, McNamara confirmed that migratory aphid numbers are lower this year, relative to 2021.

“Several different reasons are kicking in here. We know that aphid flight is affected by temperature, wind and rain.

“We know that rain negatively impacts on aphid flight: when there is heavy rainfall, you get less aphid flight.”

According to McNamara aphids can have long range and short range migration patterns.

Advertisement

“We can pick up the long range aphids in specifically constructed towers. But local migration can be affected by a mix of flight and walking between one location and the next,” she said.

“Aphids could also be in a field already, depending on what the previous crop was.

“The insects could be on volunteer plants and weeds. Aphids can also be found in nearby grass areas.

“So they can come into a new crop courtesy of flight, walking and the fact they may be there already.”

Advertisement

McNamara confirmed that grain aphids can cause Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) related damage to a cereal crop within hours of arriving in it.

She further explained:“It depends on the type of aphid that alights within a crop. However, where the spread of BYDV is concerned, the spread of the disease is extremely fast indeed.

“Aphids spend most of their lives feeding. So, it takes only a number of hours for the virus to spread from them into the crop.”

However, aphids have lots of natural enemies. Some are general, such as beetles and spiders. However, they also have a number of specific enemies.

Advertisement

Louise McNamara again:“Natural enemies of aphids that are active right now include beetles and spiders. They can act to keep aphid numbers lower

“But the challenge of growers is that they have no thresholds to work from: we do not know what exact numbers of aphids in a crop constitute a disease risk.”

She continued:“It’s not that we can count and gauge is the aphids’ natural enemies have succeeded in keeping BYDV at bay.”

According to the entomologist, the likes of beetles and spiders will only act to keep a certain number of aphids at bay. Moreover, their predatory activity rate will be proportional to the number of aphids that are in their locality.

Advertisement

In addition, they will be attracted into a field on the back of the aphids being there in the first place.

McNamara commented:“Min-till cereals have a lower risk of aphid infestation levels than is the case for crops established using more traditional techniques.

“But this doesn’t always translate significantly, in terms of final yields. The effect is made stronger if straw is incorporated with the min-till.

“We are talking here about general patterns. There is no quantitative linkage between the quantities of straw and stubble in a field and the consequent reduction of a BYDV threat.”

Advertisement

She continued:“If there is less of a contrast between the crop and the soil, it is harder for the aphid to land.

“But this doesn’t always translate significantly to yield.”

McNamara concluded: “The flip side to this is that min-till establishment practises may result in higher volunteer numbers. Freshly germinating weeds will also constitute a green bridge.

“Both of these scenarios will prove attractive to aphids.”

Advertisement

Despite the return of the rain and cooler conditions, large areas of winter cereal ground have been planted out over the past few days.

And there is a significant likelihood of this momentum gathering further pace over the coming week.

So, given these circumstances, how should growers best protect newly established crops from the threat of BYDV.

Louise McNamara advises that September planted crops should receive an insecticide at the two to three-leaf stage and again in early November.

Advertisement

In the case of crops going into the ground right now, a single insecticide spray application will suffice.

She further explained:“As we get towards November, there should be no requirement to apply an insecticide at all, unless we are in a very high pressure year.

“This is all tied to temperature. The idea is that, traditionally, it gets colder from November onwards.

“Crops emerging in November should be pretty clear of contacting a BYDV threat, based on the assumption that aphids are no longer active.”

Advertisement

McNamara went on to point out that the much warmer conditions characterising the autumn of 2021 led to a significantly longer BYDV exposure period than would normally be the case.

There is a standard rule of thumb, where aphids are concerned: the warmer it is, the quicker they will reproduce.

Standard Teagasc advice, where BYDV is concerned, tends to relate back to sowing date.

However, there is now an app that computes cumulative degrees of temperature as a means of highlighting high pressure BYDV periods.

Advertisement

Louise McNamara again:“If the aphids land on a crop when it has emerged, then you focus on the daily temperature values that follow.

“Growers will want to work out the time at which the aphids are likely to reproduce. There would be significant BYDV pressure created at that stage.

“The threshold to be reached in this regard is 170 degree days. However, this normally coincides with the time at which Teagasc would be advising growers to spray anyway.”

She continued:“The app approach is useful in explaining to growers why and when they should spray.

Advertisement

“The one limitation associated with this approach is that it takes account of temperature only. In the case of Teagasc advice, it is based on the other BYDV contributory factors: wind and rain.

Louise McNamara concluded:“We know that not all aphids carry the virus. Given this background, Teagasc is embarking on a new project in tandem with ADAS and Harper Adams.

“Its objective is to allow us include more contributory factors, when it comes to more accurately predicting periods of high BYDV threat.”

CAFRE is also advising cereal growers to be mindful of the impact that BYDV can have on newly established cereal crops.

Advertisement

Last autumn saw higher levels of disease infection than would normally be the case across Northern Ireland.

CAFRE crops’ specialist, Leigh McClean, explained:“This was partially due to warm, dry, settled weather after sowing, which encouraged winged aphid migration.

“The biggest BYDV risk is from early sown cereals as they are exposed to virus transmitting aphids for longer.”

According to McClean, the best integrated pest management (IPM) practice is to avoid September sowing where practical.

Advertisement

He further explained“This is particularly so in high-risk, warmer, sheltered fields at lower altitudes or those areas that are close to the coast.

“Growers should take some reassurance that if conditions are too wet, cold or windy to spray following sowing, they are also not good for aphid migration.

“The consequent risk of BYDV transmission is lower.”

Winged aphid migration is monitored across Northern Ireland by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute). Populations are posted weekly on that organisation’s website along with a BYDV risk forecast.

Advertisement

So taking all of these factors into consideration, the question arises: is it worth growing winter barley in 2022/23.

Teagasc tillage specialist Ciaran Collins takes up that story:

“From talking to farmers over the last few weeks many were left disappointed by the performance of winter barley, in what was otherwise a very good harvest.

“Many commented that spring barley out performed winter crops with much less cost and risk. Indeed, it is the term risk that has so many farmers feeling nervous about growing the crop for the coming season especially given the prices being quoted for fertiliser recently.”

Advertisement

He continued:“From our provisional Costs and Returns for 2023 we can see that winter barley will cost between £280 to £350 per hectare more to grow than spring barley.

“So it is no wonder many will wait until they see what is going to happen to prices in the spring before deciding to drill.

“However, as we all know rarely are two years the same. So, while winter barley may have been the poor relation in 2022, this could very well be a different story in 2023.”

Collins has identified a number of reasons why winter barley crops performed badly in 2022.

Advertisement

They are summarised below.

Drilling too early: some crops were drilled in mid to late September, this will have increased disease and lodging pressure while also making BYDV more difficult to control.

Second cereal slot: second wheats are now nearly a thing of the past given the cost of growing winter wheat, so winter barley has been grown on many farms in that slot. Remember that barley can also suffer from take-all, this will have been exaggerated by early drilling.

Weeds: grass weeds were evident in some crops with bromes and wild oats among others, competing for light and resources.

Advertisement

P&K holidays: with the price of fertiliser this spring there was plenty of discussion about reducing the amount of phosphorous and potassium applied to crops, where soil indices were low or pH was very high this could have impacted crop growth and development during the spring.

Tank mixing: the lists of products going into tank mixes seems to be getting longer and longer by the year. Last spring saw crops being scorched in March and April from too many chemicals being applied at the same time. Barley usually doesn’t recover from this.

Collins concluded:“There were also plenty of crops that did perform well in 2022. Generally these were in good rotations and had received organic manures or the recommended levels of N, P and K.