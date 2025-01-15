How Habitat Aid restores ecosystems with the support of priority express and the APC Network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Nick Mann founded Habitat Aid in 2008, his vision was to tackle the UK’s biodiversity crisis with hands-on, practical solutions. What started as a passion for ecological restoration has since grown into a thriving business, promoting biodiversity by supplying British native trees, wildflower seeds, and heritage fruit trees across the country. Today, Habitat Aid is an award-winning, impact-driven company committed to both biodiversity and community, partnering with small suppliers and conservation charities across the country to restore and enhance local ecosystems.

Nick Mann’s Journey: From Finance to Flora

Before founding Habitat Aid, Nick Mann spent over two decades in financial services. His move to Somerset in 2000 sparked an interest in addressing the biodiversity decline he observed in his surroundings. While creating habitats on his land, he realised there was a need for a reliable source of native plants and seeds to support biodiversity, sparking the idea for Habitat Aid.

Over the years, Nick Mann has cultivated Habitat Aid into a thriving enterprise, now employing a team of four and collaborating closely with small UK conservation NGOs and family-run suppliers. The business continues to grow steadily, consistently meeting ambitious targets and reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and biodiversity with each milestone.

Nick Mann and Neil Havill

Partnering with Priority Express for seamless deliveries

In July 2020, Habitat Aid partnered with Priority Express and The APC network to support the growing business and manage the increasing demand for reliable, secure deliveries. Nick highlighted the critical role of having a dependable local service and responsive support team, stating, "The ability to quickly address any issues over the phone is invaluable. Unlike other parcel carriers, Priority Express provides a personal touch and truly understands our unique needs."

Since partnering with Priority Express, Habitat Aid has seen a significant improvement in customer satisfaction, with clients frequently praising the fast and reliable delivery service. “We often hear from our customers how impressed they are with the speed and dependability of deliveries,” notes Nick. “Priority Express’ work has been instrumental in ensuring our plants and seeds reach customers in peak condition.”

A sustainable future

Following a successful few years, Habitat Aid is focused on a sustainable and long-term future, as it expands its focus on large-scale consultancy projects, particularly in the renewable energy sector, where it provides guidance to solar farm developers on biodiversity solutions. Habitat Aid is also on track to earn “Plant Healthy” certification, further strengthening its commitment to sustainable practices and native biodiversity.

Since its inception, Habitat Aid has also donated over £125,000 to conservation charities, underscoring its dedication to ethical practices and biodiversity restoration. As a certified B Corporation, the company upholds high standards of social and environmental responsibility, actively supporting habitat conservation projects.

"Supporting conservation charities is at the heart of Habitat Aid," says founder, Nick Mann. "Partnering with these organisations allows us to extend our reach and impact, aligning our business goals with efforts that make a real difference in biodiversity across the UK.”

Neil Havill, Managing Director at Priority Express concludes: “Partnering with Habitat Aid has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we’re proud to support their growth. The APC’s flexible approach, local service, and efficient communication are critical to helping SMEs like Habitat Aid succeed, and we can’t wait to see them keep achieving amazing things.”

