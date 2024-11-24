We decided this was the route for us in an attempt to improve productivity and save costs while satisfying our deeply-felt need to be good stewards of our land and environment.

We’re now three years into a five-year strategy to transition Shanaghan Hill Farm to a fully regenerative approach. We’re hoping this will make us sustainable, both environmentally and financially, as we face whatever the future has in store for us.

One of the things we’re phasing in is mob grazing for our sheep. While mob grazing, which attempts to mimic the way herds of herbivores would graze in the wild, is widely recognised in progressive agricultural circles for making farms more sustainable and regenerating soil health, it’s still perhaps slightly more unusual to see it being used for sheep rather than cattle.

Moving our flock of sheep towards mob grazing has been a two-year process. We’ve had to learn an awful lot about how many paddocks we should be using, what size they should be and how much rest between grazings an area of grass should get. We’ve managed to get to a point where we’ve been able to phase out artificial inputs on the grass altogether and still have it suitably recovered for our flock to graze, even in years with poorer growing conditions.

Our grazing cycle begins in spring when the ewes lamb. All the sheep are quickly moved into one big mob and they begin to move through our paddocks. Generally, stock is moved on every one to two days, giving paddocks at least 21 days for grass regrowth. This does, of course, depend somewhat on the time of year, and in the future we would like to give our grass longer to rest between visits from the sheep. One thing we have learned is that you have to keep moving the sheep on, even if the sward length hasn’t gone down as much as you expected. That will be a vital cushion if you get periods of drought or slow growth.

Dividing up the farm into paddocks and then moving sheep regularly requires some investment in kit and we managed to find a system which is relatively easy to use, can easily alter the size of paddocks and can be put together from a quad bike. We also have a drag trough with an overground pipe which we can move with the flock.

One of the major reasons we went to all this trouble was mob grazing’s impact on soil health.

The intense grazing pressure, combined with the trampling by hooves, helps to incorporate organic matter into the soil. This enhances soil structure, increases water infiltration, promotes nutrient cycling and tackles soil compaction by breaking up its surface.

Mob grazing also supports plant diversity and improves forage quality. When sheep graze in a restricted area, they tend to consume a wide range of plant species, and we’re trying to further encourage this by introducing more diversity into our swards. This approach has already allowed us to ditch nitrogen fertiliser. We also think this approach is good for the sheep as they get a more varied diet and none of the parasites associated with overgrazing.

None of this would be effective, though, if the bottom line didn’t stack up. Fortunately, though, we’ve found that mob grazing can increase both productivity and profit for a sheep farm like ours.

By concentrating on improving pasture health and forage quality, we have removed our dependence on supplementary feed. We’re able to produce 100% grass-fed lamb and we’re selling shearling tups which are also entirely pasture-fed as breeding stock. The number of customers we’ve got coming back to buy shows this system is producing rams that are strong and healthy.

Having said all that, mob grazing hasn’t been without its challenges. We’ve had to plan carefully to ensure we have enough land to rotate the sheep effectively, and we’ve had to put plenty of effort in managing soil fertility and pasture recovery periods.

The weather can also be a hindrance. Extreme weather events, such as heavy rainfall or prolonged drought, can impact pasture growth and recovery. We have had to be adaptable and monitor conditions closely to ensure the system remains effective and sustainable. This year, for example, we had a period of exceptionally cold weather and poor growing conditions which required longer rest periods.

However, for us the negatives are comfortably outweighed by the positives. Mob grazing the sheep brings our farming practices into line with our sustainability and environmental principles. Our pasture is better quality and productive, our input costs have fallen through the floor and our animals are happier and healthier.

As agriculture continues to seek out ways of cutting costs and reducing its environmental impact, we are finding mob grazing is a compelling choice for a nature-friendly sheep farm in the 21st century.

