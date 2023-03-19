Howard bids farewell to NFU/UFU after 34 years’ service to Armagh Down group
At the start of April one of the longest serving Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) group managers, Howard Quin will retire having achieved 34 years’ service.
Howard began his career with the NFU/UFU on 2nd April 1989 when he replaced the late Charlie Cavanagh.
During his career Howard has become well-known across the agricultural community in South Armagh and South Down, having visited many homes and businesses advising on insurance and UFU matters.
Howard will be missed by his business partners and staff, we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement!
To replace Howard, Ruth Atkins will be returning to the NFU Markethill office and Armagh Down UFU group as partner and group manager in April.
Ruth has a vast amount of insurance experience having started in the Markethill office in 2017 and has an extensive farming background.
Ruth, a Markethill native replaced Lawson Burnett in the Portadown office in early 2022 but is returning to her roots and is looking forward to meeting our members.
Finally, the Armagh Down group would like to thank everyone who supported the recent County Armagh UFU County Dinner Dance which was hosted by the group in the Canal Court in February.
A large number of members from across the County attended the evening and we are pleased to announce that over £900 was collected from the raffle on the evening for Marie Curie. Marie Curie provides care and support to people living with a terminal illness and those close to them.