Howard bids farewell to NFU/UFU after 34 years’ service to Armagh Down group

Howard began his career with the NFU/UFU on 2nd April 1989 when he replaced the late Charlie Cavanagh.

During his career Howard has become well-known across the agricultural community in South Armagh and South Down, having visited many homes and businesses advising on insurance and UFU matters.

Howard will be missed by his business partners and staff, we would like to wish him all the best in his retirement!

Howard Quin and Ruth Atkins

To replace Howard, Ruth Atkins will be returning to the NFU Markethill office and Armagh Down UFU group as partner and group manager in April.

Ruth has a vast amount of insurance experience having started in the Markethill office in 2017 and has an extensive farming background.

Ruth, a Markethill native replaced Lawson Burnett in the Portadown office in early 2022 but is returning to her roots and is looking forward to meeting our members.

Finally, the Armagh Down group would like to thank everyone who supported the recent County Armagh UFU County Dinner Dance which was hosted by the group in the Canal Court in February.