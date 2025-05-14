HSENI offering expert advice on keeping children safe on the farm this summer

Parents and carers urged to come along to the HSENI stand at the Balmoral Show this week

Farm families are being urged to visit the HSENI stand at the Balmoral Show this week to learn more about the steps they should take to protect their children from serious and potentially fatal accidents on the farm this summer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HSENI Deputy Chief Executive Bryan Monson warned: “With the good weather and school holidays approaching we will see children spending more time outdoors and on the farm. Helping out and learning are all part of growing up on farms but with that comes more risk and a greater responsibility to keep them safe at all times,” he said.

“Farms are high-risk work environments where children can be exposed to hazards and dangers including moving vehicles, heavy machinery or animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, in Northern Ireland we have seen children being seriously injured or killed on farms in preventable accidents. It is vital our farm families take the time now to assess the risks and put clear rules in place to keep their children safe,” Bryan added.

He encouraged parents and carers to come along to the HSENI stand at the Balmoral Show this week to meet the experts and get practical advice on keeping children safe on the farm and out of the farmyard.

Key safety reminders include:

- have a safe and secure play area for young children

- prevent children from playing in or around farmyards and livestock

- always know where your children are and supervise them when they are helping out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- children under 13 years must not drive or ride on tractors and farm machinery including quads

- always keep children well away when mixing slurry

HSENI will be at stand EK92 in the Eikon Centre from Wednesday 14th to Saturday 17th May at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.