Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers look forward to welcoming you to the 2024 Northern Ireland Blackface National Show, Monday, 5th August at 10.30am in Ballymena Livestock Market, where they are delighted to have a huge entry of sheep.

A huge thank you main sponsors, Ballymena Livestock Market, Ulster Ram Breeders Association and RES Energy and to all other sponsors Danske Bank, Thompsons Feeding Innovation, Lawrie & Symington, Smyths Daleside, D A Forgie, United Feeds, Fane Valley Stores, MacGregor Photography, Perth Ram Society, Perth Branch, Lanark South, Castlewellan Blackface Sheep Breeders, Tir Conaill Blackface Association, Scottish Farmer, Datamars, Agrimin and Crystalyx that have kindly supported the event.

The club are delighted to welcome our two very able judges for the day from Scotland: David Morrison judging the South Type and Matthew Hamilton Snr judging the North Type.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They extend a warm welcome to all exhibitors and wish them the very best in their sections.

David Morrison

Thank you to all the stewards and helpers, especially Aileen McFadzean, Thomas Harkin and Mark & Sonya Smyth and our Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association Chairman Sandy Smith and Vice Chairman Derek Redpath.

Organiers hope you will join them for a fantastic show of Blackface sheep on Monday.

About the judges

Matthew Hamilton and his son Matthew run 800 north-type Blackface ewes at Woolfords, where his family have farmed for 160 years, and 400 south-type at South Cobbinshaw. They have successfully sold Perth-type shearlings to £24,000 and lambs to £41,000. Always innovative and creative, pursuing exports of semen into Europe, keeping a high health and scrapie free flock to achieve this. He is very proud that he is able to have carried on the Woolfords tradition of breeding top quality stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Hamilton

David Morrison farms at Dalwyne, Barr in Ayrshire he has 800 Blackface ewes and 400 head of other breeds. David is well known for breeding top quality stock and has achieved many top prices for Blackface tups. In 2011 he sold the Buffalo in a private deal for £60,000, then in 2013 a lamb made £50,000 who went on the breed the £100,000 Nunnerie in 2014 and a son of the £50,000 bred the £160,000 Dalchirla sold in 2015.